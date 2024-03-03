Chad Corrie and Matthew Wendt Tour Austin with 'Sons of Ashgard' Amidst Comic Con Debut

Writer Chad Corrie and artist Matthew Wendt will embark on an Austin tour on March 16, spotlighting their graphic novel 'Sons of Ashgard' at several key locations including Hot Off the Press Comics and Coffee, Sweet Reads Books and Candy, and the Austin Public Library's inaugural Comic Con. This multi-stop visit not only marks their novel's growing popularity but also showcases their unique medieval adventure narrative featuring Norse-inspired squirrels.

From Concept to Creation

The journey of 'Sons of Ashgard' spans nearly a decade, originating from Corrie's observations of squirrels in his parents' backyard, envisioning them as a miniature army. This concept, combined with Wendt's artistic vision and passion for creating new worlds, led to the development of a story rich with adventure and intrigue. Despite the challenges of getting the graphic novel picked up, including awaiting Dark Horse's restructuring, the duo's persistence paid off with the book's release in 2023.

A Creative Partnership

Corrie and Wendt's collaboration underscores a shared commitment to storytelling and character development. Wendt, drawing inspiration from his childhood and a deep-seated love for '80s nostalgia, found Corrie's idea of anthropomorphic squirrels in a Dungeons & Dragons setting compelling. This creative synergy allowed for the realization of a project where both could bring their strengths to the forefront, resulting in a narrative that captivates readers with its originality and depth.

Connecting with the Community

As 'Sons of Ashgard' continues to gain traction, Corrie and Wendt's tour in Austin represents more than just promotional activity; it's an opportunity to engage directly with fans and the community. Their participation in the Austin Public Library's first Comic Con, coupled with visits to local bookshops, underscores the importance of grassroots efforts in building awareness and fostering a connection with the audience. This personal approach to marketing highlights the duo's dedication to their craft and their fans.

The story of 'Sons of Ashgard' and its creators reflects a journey of persistence, creativity, and community engagement. As Chad Corrie and Matthew Wendt continue to share their work with the world, their efforts not only contribute to the vibrant tapestry of graphic novels but also inspire future creators to pursue their passions with determination and heart.