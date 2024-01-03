CFPB’s Open Banking Rules Face Criticism Over Data Protection Concerns

In a proactive push for transparency and competition within the U.S. banking and payment sector, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has introduced proposed open banking regulations. However, these proposed rules, which mandate financial service providers to enable consumers to selectively share their data with other financial ecosystem entities, have stirred up a tempest of concerns among industry groups.

Industry Groups Voice Concerns

Two influential industry groups, The Clearing House Association and the Bank Policy Institute, have voiced their apprehensions that the proposed rules lack the requisite safeguards for consumer financial data. They argue that the proposed regulations do not obligate data recipients to comply with the rules, thereby potentially risking sensitive consumer financial data.

The groups advocate an extension of protection requirements to all third parties and data aggregators. They further call for a prohibition on screen scraping, a common technique used to extract data from websites, when a developer interface is available. This, they believe, would offer an additional layer of protection to consumers.

Regulatory Recommendations

Adding to their recommendations, these groups propose imposing direct compliance requirements on third parties and data aggregators. They believe this would ensure a more secure and controlled transaction environment for consumers. They also advocate for clear definitions regarding liability in the event of security breaches. This, they argue, would establish accountability and deter potential data misuse.

Furthermore, they suggest that data providers should be allowed to charge for sharing data as a means to offset the costs involved. This, they believe, would make the system economically viable and sustainable.

Opposition from Fintech Council

On the other side of the spectrum, the American Fintech Council has expressed concerns, albeit of a different nature. The group worries that the proposed rules might restrict data usage, which could potentially stifle innovation and growth in the sector.

The CFPB, in response, has stated that they aim to finalize these open banking rules by 2024. However, the CFPB has also issued a warning to large firms against attempts to monopolize their open banking standards, thereby maintaining competition and innovation in the sector.