en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

CES Spotlights Innovations in Emergency Power Technologies

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
CES Spotlights Innovations in Emergency Power Technologies

In the shimmering lights of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, a myriad of companies worldwide unveiled their latest strides in emergency power technologies. The event was a testament to the dynamic evolution of portable power solutions, a sector that has seen significant advancements in battery and chip technology over the past decade.

The Power of Five with Eton and American Red Cross

Renowned for their innovative designs, Eton, in collaboration with the American Red Cross, presented their set of emergency weather radios and power banks. Far from being just a power source, these devices are designed to be a part of daily life, providing crucial information during power outages. Eton’s devices are unique, featuring five power sources: an internal lithium battery, alkaline batteries, USB charging, a solar panel, and a hand crank. The Odyssey device goes a step further, incorporating AM/FM radio, weather bands, shortwave radio, a built-in flashlight, and a siren with an audible alert.

Anker’s Home Backup System: Powering Essential Devices

Anker, another global leader in power technology, revealed a home backup system that promises to keep essential home devices running for hours during power outages. The system, with its integrated solar panels, not only ensures continuous power supply but also anticipates inclement weather. Through its unique integration with the National Weather Service, the system automatically charges, preparing homeowners for any unforeseen events.

Goal Zero’s Charge to Portable Power

Goal Zero, a company that has consistently made its mark in the portable power sector, introduced new portable refrigerators and power supplies. These devices, capable of over 4,000 charge cycles, can charge from 0 to 100% in about an hour. This rapid charging capacity is a testament to the evolution of portable power banks, which are now more compact and lightweight compared to their predecessors from ten years ago.

The increasing presence of companies offering portable battery stations at CES is a clear indicator of a robust market for such products. With prices starting around $200, these power solutions are set to become an essential part of our technologically driven lives, ensuring we are never left powerless.

0
United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
16 seconds ago
Snipes CEO Sven Voth Plans Gradual Exit; Dennis Schröder Steps In
Sven Voth, the founder and long-standing CEO of Snipes, a prominent international retailer specializing in sneakers and streetwear, has announced his decision to gradually exit his role in the company by January 1, 2026. Voth had led the brand’s expansion and innovation for over a quarter of a century, transforming it into a billion-dollar group
Snipes CEO Sven Voth Plans Gradual Exit; Dennis Schröder Steps In
Adaptive Reuse Reshapes U.S. Cities Amid Global Conflict & Corporate Developments
1 min ago
Adaptive Reuse Reshapes U.S. Cities Amid Global Conflict & Corporate Developments
Tragic Drowning in Newbury Reveals Arrest Warrant for Victim
1 min ago
Tragic Drowning in Newbury Reveals Arrest Warrant for Victim
Airline Stocks Take a Hit as Delta Cuts 2024 Earnings Forecast
31 seconds ago
Airline Stocks Take a Hit as Delta Cuts 2024 Earnings Forecast
Winter Storm Disrupts Iowa Political Landscape Amid Global Developments
46 seconds ago
Winter Storm Disrupts Iowa Political Landscape Amid Global Developments
NASA's Peregrine Mission One: Overcoming Hurdles in Space
1 min ago
NASA's Peregrine Mission One: Overcoming Hurdles in Space
Latest Headlines
World News
Winter Storm Disrupts Iowa Political Landscape Amid Global Developments
47 seconds
Winter Storm Disrupts Iowa Political Landscape Amid Global Developments
Defying Death and Gravity: The Investment Trends Redefining Our Future
2 mins
Defying Death and Gravity: The Investment Trends Redefining Our Future
New Study Sheds Light on German Public Opinion on Immigration
2 mins
New Study Sheds Light on German Public Opinion on Immigration
Jets Soar to Victory, Lady Jets Face Defeat in GCAA Conference
4 mins
Jets Soar to Victory, Lady Jets Face Defeat in GCAA Conference
Mehmet Ali's Team Triumphs Over Middlesbrough U21s: A Tale of Struggle and Resilience
4 mins
Mehmet Ali's Team Triumphs Over Middlesbrough U21s: A Tale of Struggle and Resilience
High Court Battle Looms for Lord Hindlip Over Unpaid Medical Bill
4 mins
High Court Battle Looms for Lord Hindlip Over Unpaid Medical Bill
The NFL Practice Squad's Evolution: A New Stage for Veterans
5 mins
The NFL Practice Squad's Evolution: A New Stage for Veterans
Philippine Government Denies Allegations of Misusing Aid to Sway Public Opinion on Constitutional Amendments
6 mins
Philippine Government Denies Allegations of Misusing Aid to Sway Public Opinion on Constitutional Amendments
Nikki Haley Avoids Eric Bolling's Show Following Social Media Proposal Critique
6 mins
Nikki Haley Avoids Eric Bolling's Show Following Social Media Proposal Critique
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app