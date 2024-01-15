CES 2024: The Enduring Relevance of Radio in a High-Tech Landscape

At the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the future's landscape was painted with advancements in self-driving cars and artificial intelligence. However, an intriguing trend that caught the attention of attendees was the enduring presence and relevance of radio technology, particularly within the automotive sector.

Advertisment

DTS AutoStage: A New Visual Experience

One striking example of this trend was the demonstration of a new technology, DTS AutoStage, in a BMW. This innovative technology provides a visual experience for enjoying AM-FM radio and in-car entertainment. It merged nostalgia with the thrill of the future by allowing passengers to play games, such as Jeopardy, while enjoying their favorite radio channels.

Radio and Electric Vehicles

Advertisment

With the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), there is a growing interest in enhancing in-car entertainment options. These options are seen as a tool to engage drivers and passengers during charging times, thereby enriching the overall EV experience. In a move that garnered attention, Harley Davidson motorcycles were unveiled with HD radio inclusion, indicating the direction in which the wind is blowing.

Radio: The Farmer's Companion

John Deere, the renowned agriculture machinery company, presented its latest technology for farmers at CES. The in-cab entertainment system, with its focus on radio, reinforced the agricultural industry's effort to preserve the AM band. This is especially true in rural areas of America, where radio continues to play a significant role in connecting communities and delivering timely information.

Overall, the presence of radio at CES indicates its adaptability and enduring presence in the high-tech landscape. It serves as a testament to the radio's ability to connect generations, regions, and cultures in a rapidly changing digital world.