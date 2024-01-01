CES 2024: Electric Vehicles Take Center Stage as Automotive Industry Pivots

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, slated to occur from January 9-12 in Las Vegas, is set to accelerate the momentum of electric vehicles (EVs), a stark departure from the recent focus on autonomous driving. This shift is largely attributed to a tepid market response towards self-driving technologies, with industry leaders such as Ford and General Motors reporting substantial losses. On the flip side, the EV market has witnessed an unprecedented boom, with sales skyrocketing from approximately 3 million units in 2020 to over 10 million by 2023, signaling a clear consumer predilection.

Automotive Industry’s New Direction

The industry’s pivot towards electric cars is expected to be the defining theme of CES 2024, with major automakers poised to make landmark announcements. Honda has hinted at the debut of its new global EV series models, while Hyundai plans to reveal its Mobion concept car, a vehicle with a unique feature of independently turning wheels.

AI and Automotive Sector

Despite the AI undercurrent of CES 2024, the automotive industry may likely confine AI to less critical applications, steering clear of high-risk domains such as vehicle control systems. This strategic shift underscores the industry’s focus on practical technology that aligns with current consumer demands and safety concerns.

Exhibitor Highlights

Among the exhibitors, Murata will showcase its innovative solutions in the Vehicle Technology Pavilion, including an ultrasonic cleaning device for AD/ADAS-equipped vehicles and RFID Tire Tags for supply chain tracking. LG Display is set to unveil its next-generation automotive display solutions optimized for Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs), highlighting safety features like Switchable Privacy Mode (SPM) and space-efficient designs such as Slidable and Foldable OLEDs. Hyundai Mobis also plans to present 20 new mobility technologies, including a transparent display for automobiles and a 22 kW-class ICCU for electric vehicle charging and driving.

The CES 2024, thus, is shaping up to be a veritable showcase of the future of mobility, reflecting the global automotive industry’s shift towards electric vehicles and consumer-driven, practical technology.