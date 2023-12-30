en English
Energy

CES 2024: A Sneak Peek into the Future of Tech

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:50 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:26 am EST
CES 2024: A Sneak Peek into the Future of Tech

Mark your calendars for the much-anticipated Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, scheduled to run from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas, with early events kicking off on January 7. As the curtain lifts on this mega event, industry insiders anticipate a renewed emphasis on accessibility, with devices engineered to assist individuals with hearing and mobility impairments.

Clean Energy and Accessibility at the Forefront

One of the highlights of CES 2024 is predicted to be the surge in clean energy technology. The spotlight will be on consumer-friendly solar panel setups that are plug-and-play, mirroring an increasing demand for energy independence and resilience amid escalating energy costs and frequent grid failures.

Not just that, the audio industry is poised for a significant shift as MEMS (micro-electromechanical systems) earbud drivers make their debut. xMEMS, a notable player in the field, is expected to demo its latest Cypress model, promising substantial improvements in audio quality and noise cancellation.

(Read Also: Rep. Jerry Carl Sounds Alarm over Potential Removal of Trump from 2024 Ballot)

Groundbreaking Tech Innovations

Another technological leap expected at CES 2024 is the advent of Wi-Fi 7 technology. Promising unprecedented speeds and enhanced capacity, this technological marvel may, however, have its adoption rate contingent on the availability of compatible devices and infrastructure.

One term that’s likely to create buzz is the AI PC. As tech giants Intel and AMD gear up to introduce computers with neural processing units (NPUs) to handle AI tasks more efficiently, this could potentially revolutionize the way Windows 11 and other applications utilize artificial intelligence.

(Read Also: The Secretive Hunt for NATO’s Next Secretary General: Mark Rutte Emerges as Favorite)

Impact on Industries and Stock Market

Industry leader Caterpillar is slated to display two ground-breaking machines, throwing light on its electric machines and energy solutions. These innovations are focused on addressing challenges related to battery-electric powered machines.

Additionally, the Goodyear Blimp, integrated with AI, is set to steal the show. It exemplifies the colossal potential of AI in the aviation and advertising industries, offering AI-powered navigation, enhanced aerial photography, crowd monitoring and safety, and even autonomous rides to a select few.

As CES 2024 unveils new products and trends that redefine the future of work and life, it’s clear that this year’s event will be a game-changer, setting the tone for technological advancements in the years to come.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

