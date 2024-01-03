en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

CES 2024: A Shift in Automotive Presence Amid Technological Innovations

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:12 pm EST
CES 2024: A Shift in Automotive Presence Amid Technological Innovations

The 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), a grandstand for technology pioneers in Las Vegas, reveals a noticeable dearth of key automakers in its list of participants. Major players like Ford, BMW, Audi, and brands of the Stellantis Group have opted out of this year’s show, marking a distinct shift in the show’s history, which has traditionally seen car manufacturers showcasing their latest technological strides.

Automotive Presence at CES 2024

Despite the absence of some prominent automakers, the CES 2024 isn’t without automotive innovations. Honda is gearing up to unveil the genesis of its new electric car family, with the Prologue SUV as a highlight. While not a debut, as the vehicle has been previously revealed, this concept heralds a significant shift in Honda’s strategy. It signals the culmination of Honda’s collaboration with General Motors on EVs and the initiation of a new global electric car family. Hyundai is also prepared to share more details on their future plans.

Stagwell’s Risk and Reputation Unit at CES 2024

In a noteworthy announcement, Stagwell, the marketing challenger network, disclosed that its Risk and Reputation Unit will be participating in CES 2024. The team, comprising bipartisan political, financial, and public opinion specialists, will share insights on navigating the year leading up to the November 2024 U.S. Presidential election. The unit’s presence at CES 2024 is expected to provide corporations with counsel on political, policy, and social issues while safeguarding reputation and shareholder value.

Stellar Participants and Innovations

Other notable participants include Bridgestone, returning with industry-leading products and mobility solutions, with a focus on sustainability, efficiency, safety, and productivity for fleets. Star Charge, a global leader in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, will unveil cutting-edge solutions for EV Charging and Microgrid, demonstrating its commitment to building a more efficient and resilient infrastructure for a sustainable future. VinFast, showing its commitment to sustainable mobility and EV accessibility, is set to showcase its new EV concept, the mini eSUV VF 3 model, and the DragonFly electric bike. Keysight Technologies will display solutions designed to accelerate innovation in electric vehicle (EV) development, including battery research and development, battery management system testing, EV charging conformance validation, and gigafactory optimization.

The CES 2024, albeit with a reduced presence of key automakers, promises a blend of technological innovation and sustainability-centric developments, with a focus on the future of mobility and energy infrastructure.

0
Automotive United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nigeria's NADDC Proposes Ban on Importation of Used Vehicles Over 20 Years Old

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Toyota GR Corolla: Minor Upgrades, Major Impact

By BNN Correspondents

Modified Toyota GR Yaris Achieves 530 Horsepower, Rivals Sports Cars

By Saboor Bayat

Subaru Corporation: Navigating Market Trends and Future Prospects

By BNN Correspondents

Faraday Future Delivers Ten FF 91 Futurist Alliance EVs, Aiming to Rev ...
@Automotive · 5 mins
Faraday Future Delivers Ten FF 91 Futurist Alliance EVs, Aiming to Rev ...
heart comment 0
Faraday Future’s FF 91 2.0: The Vanguard of AI TechLuxury

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Faraday Future's FF 91 2.0: The Vanguard of AI TechLuxury
Fire Survivor and Single Mom Wins New Car in Homewood Chevrolet Contest

By BNN Correspondents

Fire Survivor and Single Mom Wins New Car in Homewood Chevrolet Contest
Verschoor Upgrades Fleet with Liebherr LR 11000

By Justice Nwafor

Verschoor Upgrades Fleet with Liebherr LR 11000
Winter Vehicle Maintenance: An Imperative for Smooth Operation

By Saboor Bayat

Winter Vehicle Maintenance: An Imperative for Smooth Operation
Latest Headlines
World News
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
16 seconds
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
44 seconds
Busting Myths: The Role of Fruits in a Diabetic Diet
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
50 seconds
Colorado Buffaloes' Lampkin Eager for Wildcats Rematch Amidst Impressive Season Start
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
56 seconds
Senator John Fetterman: A Personal Journey Through the Shadows of Depression
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
57 seconds
Santa Ynez Valley High School Wrestling Team Excels at Dinuba Invitational
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
57 seconds
Mizzou Triumphs in New Year's Six Bowl: A Landmark Victory Against Ohio State
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
57 seconds
Sussex County Council Ushers in the New Year with Re-elections and Key Decisions
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
1 min
A.J. Brown Boosts Team Spirit Amid Eagles' Performance Slump
Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internationally
1 min
Josh Liendo: The Well-Rounded Canadian Swimmer Making Waves Internationally
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app