CES 2024: A Shift in Automotive Presence Amid Technological Innovations

The 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), a grandstand for technology pioneers in Las Vegas, reveals a noticeable dearth of key automakers in its list of participants. Major players like Ford, BMW, Audi, and brands of the Stellantis Group have opted out of this year’s show, marking a distinct shift in the show’s history, which has traditionally seen car manufacturers showcasing their latest technological strides.

Automotive Presence at CES 2024

Despite the absence of some prominent automakers, the CES 2024 isn’t without automotive innovations. Honda is gearing up to unveil the genesis of its new electric car family, with the Prologue SUV as a highlight. While not a debut, as the vehicle has been previously revealed, this concept heralds a significant shift in Honda’s strategy. It signals the culmination of Honda’s collaboration with General Motors on EVs and the initiation of a new global electric car family. Hyundai is also prepared to share more details on their future plans.

Stagwell’s Risk and Reputation Unit at CES 2024

In a noteworthy announcement, Stagwell, the marketing challenger network, disclosed that its Risk and Reputation Unit will be participating in CES 2024. The team, comprising bipartisan political, financial, and public opinion specialists, will share insights on navigating the year leading up to the November 2024 U.S. Presidential election. The unit’s presence at CES 2024 is expected to provide corporations with counsel on political, policy, and social issues while safeguarding reputation and shareholder value.

Stellar Participants and Innovations

Other notable participants include Bridgestone, returning with industry-leading products and mobility solutions, with a focus on sustainability, efficiency, safety, and productivity for fleets. Star Charge, a global leader in electric vehicle charging infrastructure, will unveil cutting-edge solutions for EV Charging and Microgrid, demonstrating its commitment to building a more efficient and resilient infrastructure for a sustainable future. VinFast, showing its commitment to sustainable mobility and EV accessibility, is set to showcase its new EV concept, the mini eSUV VF 3 model, and the DragonFly electric bike. Keysight Technologies will display solutions designed to accelerate innovation in electric vehicle (EV) development, including battery research and development, battery management system testing, EV charging conformance validation, and gigafactory optimization.

The CES 2024, albeit with a reduced presence of key automakers, promises a blend of technological innovation and sustainability-centric developments, with a focus on the future of mobility and energy infrastructure.