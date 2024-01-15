en English
Business

CES 2024: A Notable Absence of Sex Tech Raises Questions

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
CES 2024: A Notable Absence of Sex Tech Raises Questions

In a striking departure from its reputation as a launchpad for innovation and cutting-edge technology, the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) displayed a notable absence of sex tech. The event, known for showcasing a diverse array of technological breakthroughs, seemed to sidestep an industry that caters to a universal human experience: sexuality.

A History of Controversy

Recall the 2019 controversy when a pleasure tech company, Lora DiCarlo, had its CES innovation award rescinded, only to be reinstated amidst backlash. The incident served as a glaring reminder of the uneasy relationship between mainstream tech and sex tech. This year, the lack of sex tech companies was evident, with only a few, such as the Norwegian company Ohdoki, in attendance.

Sex Tech and CES: A Strained Relationship?

Despite the evolution of CES, which now includes measures to reduce objectification such as the elimination of ‘booth babes’, the absence of sex tech suggests a reluctance to fully acknowledge the intersection of sexuality and technology. It raises questions about the event’s stance on integrating technology with intimacy, and whether CES is intentionally reducing the amount of sexuality on its show floors.

More Than Just Prudishness

The lack of a sex tech presence at CES 2024 prompts reflection on the broader societal resistance to integrating technology and intimacy. The absence of these companies at such a significant event suggests an erasure of sexuality from the technology conversation, an omission that warrants further exploration and discussion.

In conclusion, the 2024 CES event highlighted an ongoing tension between mainstream technology and sex tech. As we continue to navigate the rapidly evolving tech landscape, the integration of sex tech into mainstream conversations remains a pressing issue, serving as a litmus test for our willingness to embrace all aspects of the human experience within the realm of technology.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

