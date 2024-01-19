Certifying Sustainability: The Natural Gas Industry's Green Pivot

In the face of mounting environmental concerns, the natural gas industry is pivoting towards sustainability. An emerging trend in the sector is the certification of natural gas as "responsibly produced." This effort to balance economic viability with environmental accountability is being spearheaded by various certification platforms, each with a unique approach to grading and monitoring.

MiQ and Methane Emissions

One of the leaders in this certification trend is MiQ, a platform that focuses primarily on methane emissions. It has already certified 20% of U.S. natural gas production, assigning grades to facilities based on their methane emissions. By focusing on this potent greenhouse gas, MiQ is directly addressing a significant environmental impact of natural gas production.

Equitable Origin's Holistic Approach

Equitable Origin, another key player, has a broader scope, certifying about 12% of U.S. gas production. Its certification parameters include a range of principles, from climate change mitigation to Indigenous Peoples' rights. This comprehensive evaluation allows for a broader understanding of a facility's environmental impact.

Project Canary: Comprehensive Review and Methane Rating

Project Canary offers a comprehensive environmental performance review, as well as a standalone low methane rating. This dual approach allows for a nuanced understanding of a facility's environmental footprint, addressing both overall performance and specific methane emissions.

Creating Markets for Responsibly Sourced Gas

These certification platforms are facilitating the creation of markets for certificates associated with responsibly sourced gas (RSG). Emerging leaders in these markets include platforms like CG Hub and Xpansiv, which specialize in trading environmental commodities. This development allows for the commodification of environmental responsibility, incentivizing facilities to lower their emissions and improve their performance.

Industry Leaders Embracing Sustainability

Companies are already responding to these opportunities. Enbridge Gas, Southwestern Energy, BKV Corporation, and Olympus Energy are among the corporations that have engaged in agreements to supply certified RSG. Moreover, initiatives such as Cheniere Energy's GHG emissions quantification and McDermott's carbon footprint assessment tool are pushing for greater transparency and sustainability in the industry. The overall trend indicates a growing emphasis on certifying LNG production, transportation, and regasification, with concerted efforts to improve GHG emissions reporting and implement advanced monitoring technologies.

This pivot towards sustainability marks a significant shift in the natural gas industry. The rise of certification platforms and RSG markets represents a conscious effort to balance economic viability with environmental responsibility. As this trend continues, the industry and its stakeholders will need to navigate the complexities of certification, ensuring that it truly promotes environmental sustainability while providing a viable path for the future of natural gas.