Cerritos College Nominated for Bellwether Awards, Unveils Future Plans

Dr. Jose Fierro, the luminary at the helm of Cerritos College, recently hosted a dynamic event, the president's hour, at Falcon Square. This meet and greet was an engaging platform for the president to interact with the college community and keep a finger on the pulse of campus activities. A key highlight of the event was the announcement that Cerritos College had been nominated for the prestigious Bellwether Awards.

Recognized for Innovative Programs

Cerritos College's nomination in the instructional programs and services category of the Bellwether Awards was for its groundbreaking initiative, 'It Takes a Village.' The initiative, aimed at providing housing for students with housing insecurities, is a testament to the college's commitment to supporting student needs. Commencing operations on June 11, 2020, The Village is a beacon of hope for many students. It follows the college's previous recognition in 2018 for the Cerritos Complete program, which offers free tuition and early enrollment to local students.

Upcoming Events and Developments

The president's hour also brought to light the upcoming club rush event scheduled for January 23rd. Designed to foster student engagement with campus organizations, the event promises to be a hub of excitement and opportunity. The college community is also eagerly anticipating the tentative reopening of the Culinary Arts Café. In a significant development, Dr. Fierro discussed the construction of a new student services center. Slated to take two years, the center will centralize various facilities and services, enhancing convenience for students.

Ambitious Goals and Additional Resources

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Fierro, Cerritos College aims to graduate 50% of students within five years. This ambitious goal necessitates a revamp of the internal infrastructure to monitor student progress meticulously. The Falcon's Nest is an additional resource for students, offering a food pantry, professional clothing, and laundry services. The president's hour is an essential forum for students and staff to voice their concerns and suggestions, with the next session eagerly awaited on February 20. In the meantime, the college community celebrates its nomination for the Bellwether Awards, to be held in San Antonio, Texas, from February 25 to 27.