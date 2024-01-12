CEOs Shift Priorities: Hybrid Work Here to Stay, Reveals Survey

In a revealing shift in global work trends, a recent survey by The Conference Board indicates that a mere 4% of CEOs, both in the U.S. and internationally, are prioritizing a full-time return to office for their teams. The study, encompassing the views of over 1,200 executives, including 630 CEOs from regions such as the U.S., Latin America, Japan, and Europe, underscores a marked shift towards hybrid work models, pushing talent attraction and retention to the forefront of business priorities.

Hybrid Work: The New Norm

Despite a handful of U.S. companies announcing plans to abandon hybrid work policies, the predominant trend favors a balance of in-office and remote work. Major corporations like Amazon and Meta are leading the charge towards flexibility, demonstrating that the traditional office-centric model is losing ground. However, exceptions remain in sectors like customer service, healthcare, and manufacturing, where full-time office work is deemed essential.

Diana Scott on the Future of Work

Addressing these trends, Diana Scott, a representative from The Conference Board, suggests that hybrid work is not just a passing trend but a fixture in the future of work. The debate, she notes, predominantly centers around knowledge workers in office settings, requiring CEOs to approach the subject on an industry-by-industry level.

CEOs’ Economic Concerns for 2024

Alongside the shift in work models, the survey indicates that CEOs harbor concerns about potential economic challenges in 2024. Less than 40% feel prepared to weather a possible recession and inflation, adding another layer of uncertainty to the future business landscape. Moreover, geopolitical threats like conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as the escalating national debt in the U.S., are also factors that CEOs are closely monitoring as the year unfolds.