Century-Old Oakland House Sold for $3.2 Million

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
Century-Old Oakland House Sold for $3.2 Million

On a quiet street in Oakland, California, a historic home nestled in the 6200 block of Chabot Road, whispered its tales of time as it changed hands on October 20, 2023. The century-old house, a testament to architectural finesse from 1911, fetched an impressive $3,200,000, breaking down to a remarkable $1,017 per square foot.

A Glimpse into the Past

Bearing the footprints of time, the two-story house spans 3,146 square feet, boasting a total of five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Its spacious floor plan seamlessly blends the charm of the past with the conveniences of modern living. An enduring symbol of early 20th-century design, the house’s exterior is adorned with composition shingles, a style widely popular in its era.

Inside the Historic Home

The interior of the house is just as captivating, featuring a fireplace, a quintessential element of homes built in its time. As the heart of the home, the fireplace not only provided warmth but also served as a gathering spot, fostering a sense of community and warmth that extends beyond the physical.

More Than Just a House

More than just a house, the property also includes a garage, a feature that showcases the evolving lifestyle and technological advancements of its time. The sale of this house is not an isolated event but part of a series of recent real estate transactions in the area, signaling a dynamic shift in the local real estate market.

United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

