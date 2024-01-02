Century-Old Oakland House Sold for $3.2 Million

On a quiet street in Oakland, California, a historic home nestled in the 6200 block of Chabot Road, whispered its tales of time as it changed hands on October 20, 2023. The century-old house, a testament to architectural finesse from 1911, fetched an impressive $3,200,000, breaking down to a remarkable $1,017 per square foot.

A Glimpse into the Past

Bearing the footprints of time, the two-story house spans 3,146 square feet, boasting a total of five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Its spacious floor plan seamlessly blends the charm of the past with the conveniences of modern living. An enduring symbol of early 20th-century design, the house’s exterior is adorned with composition shingles, a style widely popular in its era.

Inside the Historic Home

The interior of the house is just as captivating, featuring a fireplace, a quintessential element of homes built in its time. As the heart of the home, the fireplace not only provided warmth but also served as a gathering spot, fostering a sense of community and warmth that extends beyond the physical.

More Than Just a House

More than just a house, the property also includes a garage, a feature that showcases the evolving lifestyle and technological advancements of its time. The sale of this house is not an isolated event but part of a series of recent real estate transactions in the area, signaling a dynamic shift in the local real estate market.