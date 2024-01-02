en English
Century-Old Oakland House Sold for $3.2 Million: A New Chapter in Historic Real Estate

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
A century-old house, nestled in the serene residential neighborhood of Chabot Road in Oakland, California, entered new hands on October 20, 2023. Covering an expanse of 3,146 square feet, this historic gem fetched a price of $3,200,000, translating to an impressive $1,017 for every square foot of space.

The House That History Built

Constructed in 1911, this two-story house is a testament to architectural prowess and timeless appeal. It boasts a spacious layout, accommodating five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The roof is adorned with durable composition shingles, a testament to quality construction that has withstood the test of time. The house is also equipped with a fireplace and a garage, marrying functionality with vintage charm.

A Noteworthy Transaction in Oakland’s Real Estate

The sale of this historic house marks a significant chapter in Oakland’s recent property transactions. The price tag of $3,200,000 underscores the value of heritage properties in the area, and the robust real estate activity in the city. Despite its age, the house commanded a price exceeding $1,000 per square foot, reflecting the enduring allure of such properties.

Insight into Oakland’s Property Market

Such transactions add to the narrative of Oakland’s property market. They shed light on the premium buyers are willing to pay for properties with historical significance and well-preserved architectural features. The sale also highlights the potential for similar properties in the area, setting a compelling precedent for future real estate deals.

United States
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

