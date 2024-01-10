Century-Old Beechcrest Farm Bucks Flooding: A Tale of Resilience

In the heart of Transylvania County, a significant historical landmark, Beechcrest Farm, is grappling with the aftermath of recent storms that have resulted in extensive flooding. The farm, under the stewardship of Beecher Allison, witnessed over half of its fertile acres submerged in floodwaters, a scene reminiscent of an era gone by.

A Family Legacy Tested by Nature

Beecher Allison, the current owner and a descendant of the farm’s founder, reported the impact of the recent storm on his ancestral land. Although the floodwaters have claimed over half of the farm, he maintains a stoic resolve, reminding us that this is not the most severe flooding the farm has ever seen. He vividly recalls a time from his childhood when towering corn crops were swallowed whole by a flood. The farm, established by Allison’s great-grandfather nearly a century ago, has weathered many such storms, preserving its legacy while adapting to changing times.

From Cornfields to Cattle Grazing

The Beechcrest Farm, once a flourishing field of corn, has transitioned over the years to raising cattle. This change, however, has not made them immune to the challenges posed by nature. The recent flooding, much like the ones from the past, has disrupted normalcy, leaving visible scars on the landscape and the daily lives of those who call the farm home.

A Family United by Adversity

In light of school cancellations on Tuesday, Allison’s grandsons, including Beecher the younger, and his cousin Alan Edwards, pitched in to help manage the situation. These young men, although aware of the enormity of the situation, displayed an admirable appreciation for farm life. Edwards, in particular, acknowledged the rarity of witnessing such extensive flooding. Despite the adversity, the family stands united, their bond with the farm and each other only strengthened by these trials.

Allison predicts that by Wednesday, the floodwaters will have largely receded, leaving behind only large puddles as a stark reminder of the brief yet significant turmoil. The resilience of the Allison family and their deep-rooted connection with Beechcrest Farm mirrors a narrative of enduring legacy and human resilience in the face of nature’s unpredictability.