Century High's Baylie Chappuis Crowned 2024 Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Club of Rochester

Baylie Chappuis, a senior at Century High School and active member of the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester for seven years, has been gloriously named the 2024 Youth of the Year. With an exceptional display of leadership, service, and academic excellence, Chappuis has become a beacon of inspiration for her peers and young club members. The Youth of the Year event, a public affair, was held at the Rochester Civic Center, with a panel of esteemed judges including Mayor Kim Norton, Pedro Bliss, and Jodi Miller-Hammes.

A Journey of Resilience and Leadership

Chappuis's journey to the title wasn't without its trials. The loss of her father in 2021 dealt her a heavy blow. Yet, with unyielding resilience and determination, she transformed her personal struggles into a powerful driving force, proving her mettle as a true leader. Samuel Hawkins, the Director of Programs, praised Chappuis for her academic dedication and the profound influence she has had on younger club members, attributing much of it to her unwavering spirit and leadership abilities.

Inspiring Through Dance

One of the main pillars of Chappuis's leadership has been the club's dance program, which she has passionately been a part of. For her, the program is not just about dancing, but also a second family that has provided her the necessary support during tough times. Her story of overcoming adversity has not only touched the lives of the club members but also inspired them to face their struggles head-on and emerge victorious.

Future Aspirations and Recognition

With this local win, Chappuis is now set to compete for the Minnesota Youth of the Year title. Success here could pave the way to the Midwest Regional Youth of the Year and a coveted $20,000 college scholarship. As she aspires to study nursing at the University of Minnesota Rochester, this scholarship would undoubtedly be a significant boost. The Rochester Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year program, supported by Rochester Sand & Gravel, continues to recognize and honour such young talents who are making a positive impact in their communities.