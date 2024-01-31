Century Communities Inc. Reports Record Home Deliveries, Strong Revenue for 2023

Century Communities Inc. (CCS), a leading homebuilder in America, unveiled its financial results for Q4 and the full year of 2023, marking significant growth and performance. The figures released show a robust net income of $91.3 million, or $2.83 per diluted share in Q4, and an adjusted net income of $94.5 million or $2.93 per diluted share. The same quarter witnessed record home deliveries amounting to 3,157, pushing total revenues to an impressive $1.2 billion. Furthermore, net new home contracts stood at 2,340.

Annual Performance and Future Projections

Looking at the full-year highlights, CCS reported a net income of $259.2 million or $8.05 per diluted share, along with an adjusted net income of $260.6 million or $8.09 per diluted share. This resulted in total revenues soaring to $3.7 billion. Over the course of the year, the company delivered 9,568 homes, with a record 8,828 new home contracts. The average sales price of home deliveries was pegged at $376,700.

The company has set its sights higher for 2024, anticipating delivering between 10,000 to 11,000 homes. Expected sales revenues are projected to be in the range of $3.8 billion to $4.2 billion. These expectations are underpinned by the company's robust balance sheet, which boasts $2.4 billion in stockholders' equity and $1.1 billion in liquidity.

Financial Stability and Expansion

The year-end net homebuilding debt to net capital ratio was at a record low of 22.4%, further testifying to the financial stability of Century Communities. With operations spread across 18 states and over 45 markets in the U.S., CCS continues to expand its footprint. The company has also diversified its operations by offering additional services such as title insurance and lending services through its subsidiaries.