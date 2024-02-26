Century 21 Expands in the Blue Ridge Mountains with Asheville-Based Brokerage Affiliation

In the heart of North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, a significant shift in the real estate landscape is manifesting through an exciting new affiliation. Asheville's own Modern Mountain Real Estate, LLC, helmed by the dynamic Chris Smith, has now embarked on a journey as Century 21 Connected. Since its establishment in 2019, the firm has carved a niche for itself by offering unparalleled white glove service in both residential and commercial markets across several counties in this picturesque region. With a strong local presence and a commitment to community engagement, such as their notable annual Crush Cancer Fundraiser which successfully raised $20,000 in 2023, the firm is poised to scale new heights by leveraging Century 21's vast resources.

Forging a New Path Forward

Chris Smith, a local resident with a diverse background that spans across business and real estate since 2014, envisions this affiliation as a gateway to enhanced service quality and deeper community connections. The synergy between Modern Mountain Real Estate's local expertise and the global network of Century 21 is expected to enrich the real estate experience for clients in this region. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence and innovation in serving the communities nestled within the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Expanding Horizons in Real Estate

The affiliation with Century 21 is not just a testament to the success of Modern Mountain Real Estate but also a strategic move to broaden its horizons. With access to Century 21's comprehensive resources, the firm aims to expand its offerings, providing clients with a wider range of real estate options. This includes an array of listings in Buncombe County and beyond, featuring residential properties, land, and commercial spaces that cater to diverse needs and preferences. The collaboration is set to strengthen the firm's footprint in the market, further enhancing its ability to meet the evolving demands of the real estate sector in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Community at the Core

At the heart of this affiliation lies a shared ethos of community engagement and support. Century 21 Connected, under the leadership of Chris Smith, continues to uphold its tradition of contributing to the community, as evidenced by the success of its annual Crush Cancer Fundraiser. This commitment to community welfare is a cornerstone of the firm's philosophy, reflecting a deep understanding of the integral role that businesses play in fostering a supportive and thriving local ecosystem. By joining forces with Century 21, the firm not only aims to elevate its real estate services but also to amplify its impact on community development and support initiatives in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The partnership between Modern Mountain Real Estate and Century 21 marks a new chapter in the real estate narrative of North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains. With a strong foundation built on local expertise, community engagement, and an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Century 21 Connected is set to redefine the real estate experience for clients in this region. The fusion of local roots with global reach promises a bright future for both the firm and the communities it serves, heralding a new era of growth and connection in the picturesque landscape of the Blue Ridge Mountains.