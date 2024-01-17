Central Pacific Financial Corp. to Announce Q4 2023 Earnings

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF), the Hawaii-based bank holding company with assets totaling approximately $7.64 billion as of September 30, 2023, is poised to release its 2023 fourth quarter earnings on January 31, 2024, prior to the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange. This announcement was coupled with news of a planned conference call and live audio webcast to delve into the results, scheduled for 1 p.m. Eastern Time, equivalent to 8 a.m. Hawaii Time.

Participation Details

Interested stakeholders and potential investors can join the conference call by dialing the provided toll-free number and using the designated conference ID. Furthermore, the live audio webcast will be made accessible on the company's investor relations website, facilitating access for a global audience.

Post-Event Access

CPF has also considered those unable to attend the live event. A replay will be available until March 1, 2024, via a separate toll-free number using the same conference ID. The replay will also be hosted on the company's website, allowing for flexible access to the earnings discussion.

A Look at CPF and The Wider US Banking Scene

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank, which maintains a network of 27 branches and 58 ATMs across the State of Hawaii. This earnings announcement comes at a time when the US banking sector faces temporary profit hits. Major banks have had to deal with financial setbacks such as billions in dues to replenish the FDIC’s insurance fund, significant legal expenses, job cuts, and increased loss provisions. These challenges underline the importance of the forthcoming CPF earnings call and the potential insights it could offer.