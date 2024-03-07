Central Ohio Schools Partner with COSI & Breezeline to Spark STEAM Interest in Kids

In a unique collaboration aimed at fostering a love for science and technology among young learners, central Ohio schools have taken a significant step. COSI, in partnership with broadband provider Breezeline, made a memorable impact at Highland Park Elementary in Grove City by distributing innovative learning lunch boxes to students, igniting curiosity and enthusiasm for STEAM subjects.

Igniting Young Minds with STEAM

On a bright Thursday morning, students at Highland Park Elementary were treated to an extraordinary science demonstration by COSI that left them in awe. The creation of a massive white cloud using just dry ice and hot water was not only a visual spectacle but also a practical lesson in the principles of science. This event marked the beginning of an initiative to get students more involved in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM). Third-graders Tilali and Aiden expressed their newfound excitement for science, highlighting how such activities make learning both fun and relevant to everyday life.

Learning Beyond the Classroom

The highlight for many students was receiving their very own learning lunch box from COSI. Themed around nature, these boxes were filled with tools and materials designed to extend the learning experience beyond the classroom. From binoculars for bird watching to supplies for crafting and projects, the box aimed to encourage exploration and discovery in the world around them. Principal Stephanie Baker of Highland Park Elementary emphasized the importance of early science education, aspiring to broaden her students' horizons and open up future opportunities in STEAM fields.

The collaboration between COSI, Breezeline, and the schools in central Ohio represents a significant investment in the future of education. By making science accessible and engaging, this initiative hopes to inspire a long-term interest in STEAM subjects among students. This approach not only benefits the individual learners but also addresses the broader need for skilled professionals in science and technology fields. As educators and partners reflect on the success of the event, they are optimistic about the potential to expand young minds and equip them with the knowledge and skills needed for the challenges of tomorrow.