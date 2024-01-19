Central Ohio Declares Level 1 Snow Emergency Amid Overnight Snowfall

A veil of white has descended upon central Ohio as Franklin and Delaware counties declare a Level 1 snow emergency, prompted by slippery conditions from overnight snowfall. The metropolis of Columbus has been a hub of activity as city crews have been tirelessly working since Thursday night, ensuring major roads were cleared by Friday morning.

The Battle against the Snow

Despite the snowfall, roads are mostly wet with some light snow coverage, and there haven't been significant issues with snow accumulation. The city's labor force has been dedicated to maintaining the roads, and residents are encouraged to refrain from shoveling snow onto already plowed streets. Moreover, motorists are advised to maintain a safe distance behind snow plows for their safety and that of the city's workers. The city's 'Warrior Watch' continues to provide vital updates on the plowing progress.

Implications on Daily Life

Life in the city has been affected, albeit minimally. Most major roadways are navigable, with OHGO reporting no major closures, although there have been some minor crashes and lane blockages. In a precautionary move, Columbus City Schools and several other local districts have canceled classes for Friday, January 19, prioritizing the safety of both students and staff.

Weather Warnings and Forecasts

A winter storm warning has been issued for western Ohio, while a winter weather advisory covers northern Ohio, expected to lift at 1 a.m. on Saturday. The snowfall in Columbus has been measured between one to one-and-a-half inches as of Friday morning. Interestingly, power outages have been minimal, and most flights from Columbus are operating according to schedule. The weekend forecast predicts cold temperatures, with single digits expected on Friday night, highs around 20 on Saturday, and increasing chances of rain early next week.