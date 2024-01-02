en English
Central Ohio Anticipates Potential Snowfall Over the Weekend

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
Central Ohio is on high alert for potential snowfall over the forthcoming weekend, as per the National Weather Service (NWS). The forecast suggests the possibility of the first significant snowfall for the region this year, with the NWS Wilmington Office cautioning the public about wintry conditions from Saturday into Sunday.

Weather Patterns and Predictions

While certainty around the exact volume of snow remains elusive, light accumulation is plausible. The snow is predicted to commence after 1 p.m. on Saturday, with a high likelihood of continued snowfall through Sunday. The temperature projections for Columbus indicate a high near 38 degrees on Saturday and a drop to 28 degrees on Sunday.

Impact on Central Ohio and Surrounding Regions

The weather alert extends to a wide-ranging area, which includes central Ohio, southwest Ohio, west central Ohio, southeast Indiana, northeast Kentucky, and northern Kentucky. Residents in these regions should brace themselves for winter weather conditions this weekend. The FOX19 NOW Weather Team continues to monitor the situation closely, updating the forecast as Saturday approaches.

Precautions and Measures

A large storm system is predicted to bring heavy rain to the Southeast Coast on Saturday, coupled with a likely mix of snow for the southern Appalachian mountains. The low-pressure system is expected to move parallel to the East Coast, resulting in rain changing to snow for many inland locations through Pennsylvania, Ohio, and western Virginia. The amount of snowfall is still uncertain, owing to discrepancies in the models. Residents are also advised to prepare for strong winds, potential power outages, and blowing snow in parts of the East Coast.

In anticipation of the incoming winter storm, Central Ohio residents are advised to stay updated with weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to ensure safety. Roads could turn slick by Sunday morning, and the use of weather tracking applications such as the StormTracker 13 app is recommended to stay ahead of the storm.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

