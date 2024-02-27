Central New York's Chickenlicious Listed for Sale at $399,000 Amid Criticism and Closure Plans

Central New York's food scene witnesses a significant development as the former Chickenlicious restaurant is put up for sale, carrying a price tag of $399,000. This move comes after the eatery faced backlash over its service and food quality, alongside announcing a temporary shutdown for the winter season. The property, boasting a comprehensive renovation in 2021, is strategically located to attract high customer traffic, being just minutes away from SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Wolfspeed manufacturing, and the NYS Thruway.

Strategic Location and Facilities

Positioned to capitalize on the bustling activity near SUNY Polytechnic Institute and Wolfspeed manufacturing, the Chickenlicious restaurant offers an appealing prospect for potential investors. The establishment, renovated in 2021, includes a fully equipped kitchen, a hood and ansul system, a drive-thru window, and ample parking space, promising a ready-to-operate business opportunity for interested parties. Potential investors are encouraged to contact the broker for a detailed equipment list and to explore the investment possibilities further.

Customer Feedback and Operational Challenges

Despite its promising infrastructure, Chickenlicious struggled to meet customer expectations, as evidenced by numerous negative reviews on Yelp. Complaints ranged from unsatisfactory service to issues with food quality, including a severe case of food poisoning linked to the restaurant. These challenges have undeniably impacted the restaurant's reputation, contributing to the decision to close its doors for the winter in December of 2023, with plans to welcome patrons back in the spring.

Market Opportunity Amidst Criticism

With the restaurant industry being notoriously challenging, the sale of Chickenlicious presents a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to enter the market or expand their existing portfolio. The listing price of $399,000 for a fully equipped and strategically located establishment underscores the potential for transformation under new ownership. As the restaurant prepares for a temporary closure, the future of this Central New York eatery hangs in the balance, awaiting an investor ready to revitalize its operations and reputation.

The sale of Chickenlicious opens a dialogue on the resilience and adaptability required in the restaurant business. It serves as a case study on the importance of not just location and infrastructure but also the quality of food and service in determining a restaurant's success. As interested parties consider this investment opportunity, the story of Chickenlicious serves as a reminder of the complexities and rewards of the culinary industry.