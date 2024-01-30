Central High School Welcomes Kevin Lane as New Head Football Coach

The halls of Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, are buzzing with anticipation as they welcome home Kevin Lane, their newly appointed head coach for the football program. This significant announcement was made by the school's Athletic Director, Danny Sharp, marking a new era in Central High's sporting journey. Kevin Lane, a name synonymous with success in the region's football landscape, is no stranger to the school, having kick-started his coaching career here in 2023.
Returning Home
Lane's return to Central High brings with it a wealth of experience and a proven track record. Before stepping into his new role, Lane was the defensive coordinator at Bearden High School for two successful seasons. But his coaching portfolio doesn't stop there. He has also held influential coaching positions at both Knoxville Catholic and West, contributing significantly to state championship victories at these schools. His reputation as a strong defensive coordinator is well-earned, and the Central High community holds high hopes that he will elevate the Bobcat program to new heights.
A New Era
This coaching change comes on the heels of the resignation of former head coach Nick Craney, who stepped down in November 2023. Craney, having led the team for four seasons with a commendable 30-18 record, had guided the team to the playoffs every year, including two consecutive 5A quarterfinals. Now, as Lane steps up to fill these shoes, the community looks forward to witnessing his leadership on the field.
Anticipation and Hope
As the Central Bobcats prepare for the TSSAA Class 5A state semifinals, Lane's appointment brings a sense of renewed hope and excitement. His unique blend of familiarity with Central High and his extensive coaching experience make him an ideal choice to lead the team. This is a significant moment for Kevin Lane, as he takes on his first head coaching role at the very place where his coaching journey began.