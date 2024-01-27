Central Florida's Weather Forecast: Near Record Highs and Visibility Concerns

In the heart of Central Florida, an atypical weather mix is unfolding. The early hours are shrouded in a thick, patchy fog, grounding all visual flight rules (VFR) operations in the region. This scenario has been primarily witnessed at the airport, where low instrument flight rules (IFR) have been set in motion. The fog, stretching from Titusville through Daytona Beach and Palm Coast, and extending inland to areas like Sanford and Bithlo, has significantly reduced visibility.

Record Highs Amid Foggy Mornings

Despite the foggy mornings, the day ahead promises warmth and pleasantness. After the fog dissipates, temperatures are expected to soar, nearing record highs. The mercury in Orlando might hit a sizzling 84 degrees, falling just shy of the record 86 degrees. The southern parts of the region, including Rockledge, Cocoa, and Malabar, might witness scattered showers with a 10% chance of rain forecasted for the morning.

A Brief Respite Before Evening Showers

After a brief lapse and a warm afternoon, residents should brace for more rain post-sunset. These showers are likely to ride in on clouds moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. This weather pattern can be attributed to a high-pressure system to the east, which is ushering in warm, southerly winds to the area.

However, this warmth might be short-lived as a cold front is expected to sweep through the region the following day. Accompanied by showers, this front will cause temperatures to tumble, with Monday's high pegged at a crisp 62 degrees, well below the average lower 70s for this time of the year. The seven-day forecast for Central Florida suggests a warm day giving way to a cooler period, with highs lingering in the 60s — a weather pattern aligning with the upcoming Groundhog Day.