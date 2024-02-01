Central Florida to Celebrate Black History Month with Series of Events

February in Central Florida is set to illuminate the legacy of African Americans through a panoply of events organized to celebrate Black History Month. The commemorative events, ranging from cultural exhibits and festivals to educational programs and community gatherings, will paint the counties with fervor and appreciation for the contributions of African Americans.

Black History Month: A Canvas of Cultural Exhibits and Festivals

The Eau Gallie Library will host a "Black Superhero Showcase," starting with an episode of "Static Shock," followed by trivia targeting ages 13 and up. The 2024 Heritage Festival in Tavares will resonate with performances by local entertainers, including the Bethune-Cookman University Gospel Choir. In Ocala, a program will spotlight the impact of African American businesses in Marion County.

A Tribute to African American Achievements

The Orlando International Airport will pay tribute to African-American astronauts with a dedicated exhibit. The Winter Park's Family Math Festival will feature an exhibit showcasing the contributions of Black mathematicians and scientists. Orlando's vibrant art scene will be further amplified with a Black History Month Art Exhibition.

Events and Festivities across Central Florida

The city of Orlando will also provide a historic bus tour of the Parramore neighborhood. The Orlando Magic will celebrate Black History Month during a game against the San Antonio Spurs. A Community Celebration Event will feature music, food, and performances by local artists and city employees. Eatonville will host an event with influential speakers and a church tour. The City of Orlando's Office of Human Relations is set to organize a Fair Housing Fair, aiming to educate the public on discrimination protections. St. Cloud Lakefront Park will offer a festival with entertainment and cultural activities. Kissimmee will present a sports-themed documentary, while the Kissimmee Civic Center will host an African American Read-In with literature readings and music.