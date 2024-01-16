Central Florida Grapples with Incoming Cold Front: Freeze Warnings in Place

Central Florida, known for its balmy weather, is preparing for an unseasonable chill. Certified meteorologist George Waldenberger has forecast a significant shift in weather as a cold front traverses the region. The wet and overcast conditions of Tuesday are expected to give way to clear skies, but not without a sharp drop in temperatures.

Advertisment

Plummeting Temperatures and Freeze Warnings

By the stroke of midnight, Orlando's temperatures are predicted to nosedive to the mid-50s, with overnight lows reaching the low 40s. However, the cold's grip will be tighter on Marion County, where a freeze warning has been issued. Waldenberger's forecasts indicate that Ocala's temperatures will hit the freezing point of 32 degrees by early Wednesday.

Wind Chill Advisories and Cold Weather Shelters

Advertisment

Beyond the freeze warning, wind chill advisories have been set in motion for Sumter, Lake, Orange, Volusia (inland), Seminole, and Polk counties. The wind chills in these areas could make temperatures feel as low as 20 degrees. As a response to these impending harsh conditions, several counties have opened cold weather shelters to accommodate those in need.

Transient Cold Snap with More Rain to Follow

Despite the biting cold, Waldenberger suggests the frosty weather will be a brief interlude. Humidity and warmer temperatures are predicted to make a comeback by the end of the week. However, this warmth brings with it the likelihood of showers from Thursday night into Friday. Central Floridians are advised to keep their umbrellas handy, as another surge of cold weather is anticipated for the upcoming weekend.