Central Florida Battered by Severe Hail Storm: A Tale of Destruction and Recovery

A severe storm punctuated by golf ball-sized hail stones swept through Central Florida on Sunday night, leaving a trail of destruction and disarray in its wake. The impacted areas included east Orange County, Lake County, Flagler Beach, and Palm Coast. Amid the chaos, residents shared their experiences, painting a vivid picture of the event's intensity and its aftermath.

The Night of the Storm

Vicki Higgins, a resident near UCF, shared footage of her rain barrel overflowing under the onslaught of the hail, expressing concern for the safety of her windows. Another resident, Grayson Smith from Oviedo, recounted being startled by the hail while reading to her grandchildren. The storm was an alarming interruption to their peaceful evening, the loud drumming of hail against windows a stark contrast to the quiet of storytime.

Impact on Local Businesses

In the aftermath of the storm, local roofing companies have experienced a surge in demand. Peet Roofing, for instance, has seen a notable increase in calls for inspections and repairs. Andrew Peet, president of the company, shared his insights on the varying degrees of hail damage. According to him, the extent of damage can depend on a multitude of factors, including hailstone density, velocity, and the condition of the roof itself.

Rebuilding and Recovery

Mr. Peet also highlighted the importance of homeowners hiring licensed and reputable contractors to assess and repair damage. He advised homeowners to verify contractors' licenses, confirm their insurance coverage, check reviews online, and be cautious of any complaints registered with the Better Business Bureau. Amidst the challenges, the community is rallying, working together to recover and rebuild in the wake of this severe weather event.