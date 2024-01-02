Centerra Group Employees Win Class Action Status Over Retirement Plan Shift

Employees of Centerra Group LLC have successfully secured class action status for their lawsuit against the company’s decision to shift their 401(k) retirement plan to Aon funds. This paramount legal feat paves the way for thousands of aggrieved plan participants to collectively challenge the company’s retirement plan management from 2016 to 2019.

Class Action Status Granted by Judge Lydon

An order cementing class action status was signed by Judge Sherri A. Lydon on December 29. The decision followed a stipulation by both the employees and Centerra Group LLC, agreeing that the case should be contested on a class-wide basis. The signed order and the stipulation both underscore that the class comprises ‘thousands’ of individuals affected by the fund shift during the specified years.

A Significant Step for Employees

The granting of class action status is a significant step forward for the employees, allowing them to collectively bring their claims against the company’s stewardship of their retirement plans. The certification permits the employees to pool their resources and fight the legal battle as one, lending greater weight to their claims and potential repercussions for Centerra’s management.

Upcoming Trial

The trial for this case is slated to kick off in Judge Lydon’s courtroom in the US District Court for the District two months post the signing of the class certification order. This pivotal trial will put under scrutiny the company’s decision to move their 401(k) retirement plan to Aon funds and its implications for the plan participants.

