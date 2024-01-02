en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Centerra Group Employees Win Class Action Status Over Retirement Plan Shift

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
Centerra Group Employees Win Class Action Status Over Retirement Plan Shift

Employees of Centerra Group LLC have successfully secured class action status for their lawsuit against the company’s decision to shift their 401(k) retirement plan to Aon funds. This paramount legal feat paves the way for thousands of aggrieved plan participants to collectively challenge the company’s retirement plan management from 2016 to 2019.

Class Action Status Granted by Judge Lydon

An order cementing class action status was signed by Judge Sherri A. Lydon on December 29. The decision followed a stipulation by both the employees and Centerra Group LLC, agreeing that the case should be contested on a class-wide basis. The signed order and the stipulation both underscore that the class comprises ‘thousands’ of individuals affected by the fund shift during the specified years.

(Read Also: Soaring Babysitting Rates Highlight the Rising Cost of Living in the U.S.)

A Significant Step for Employees

The granting of class action status is a significant step forward for the employees, allowing them to collectively bring their claims against the company’s stewardship of their retirement plans. The certification permits the employees to pool their resources and fight the legal battle as one, lending greater weight to their claims and potential repercussions for Centerra’s management.

(Read Also: Philanthropy at Crossroads: A Call for Systemic Change)

Upcoming Trial

The trial for this case is slated to kick off in Judge Lydon’s courtroom in the US District Court for the District two months post the signing of the class certification order. This pivotal trial will put under scrutiny the company’s decision to move their 401(k) retirement plan to Aon funds and its implications for the plan participants.

Read More 

0
Business United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Yorkshire Property Market 2024: Adapting to Change

By Israel Ojoko

North American Cities Grapple with Abandoned Shopping Carts: A Call for Retailer Accountability

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ben Johnson Expands Operations With New London Office

By Geeta Pillai

Former HDFC Bank Executives Launch GRAVITY: A Game-Changer for the Banking Industry

By Rafia Tasleem

Banks Divest Insurance Units in Strategic Shift ...
@Business · 2 mins
Banks Divest Insurance Units in Strategic Shift ...
heart comment 0
Analyst Recommendations: A Lens into Market Sentiment and Stock Movements

By BNN Correspondents

Analyst Recommendations: A Lens into Market Sentiment and Stock Movements
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Regular Monthly Dividend

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Regular Monthly Dividend
Capital One Venture X vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: A Battle of Premium Travel Cards

By Quadri Adejumo

Capital One Venture X vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve: A Battle of Premium Travel Cards
Wall Street Research Calls Highlight Multiple Upgrades

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Wall Street Research Calls Highlight Multiple Upgrades
Latest Headlines
World News
India's Cricket Team in Cape Town: A Test of Redemption and Resilience
22 seconds
India's Cricket Team in Cape Town: A Test of Redemption and Resilience
Ken Block Debunks Trump's Voter Fraud Claims: No Evidence Found
54 seconds
Ken Block Debunks Trump's Voter Fraud Claims: No Evidence Found
Premier League Attendance Rises Amid Economic Challenges: A Look at the 2023-24 Season
1 min
Premier League Attendance Rises Amid Economic Challenges: A Look at the 2023-24 Season
UConn Health Launches Wellness Committee for Workforce Well-being
1 min
UConn Health Launches Wellness Committee for Workforce Well-being
Braxton Harris Steps Up as New Head Coach for Campbell's Fighting Camels
2 mins
Braxton Harris Steps Up as New Head Coach for Campbell's Fighting Camels
Norfolk Council Braces for Leadership Change: PCC Role in Question
2 mins
Norfolk Council Braces for Leadership Change: PCC Role in Question
Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Non-Disclosure of Bihar's Caste Survey Data
3 mins
Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Non-Disclosure of Bihar's Caste Survey Data
Democratic Socialists of America Tackles School Board Elections
3 mins
Democratic Socialists of America Tackles School Board Elections
Amazon Winter Sale Offers Discounts on Celebrity-Endorsed Vital Proteins
4 mins
Amazon Winter Sale Offers Discounts on Celebrity-Endorsed Vital Proteins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
34 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
43 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
3 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
9 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app