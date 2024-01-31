CenterPoint Energy Foundation Opens Applications for 2024 Grant Cycle

The CenterPoint Energy Foundation, a separate entity from CenterPoint Energy Inc., has begun accepting applications for its initial 2024 grant cycle, with a closing date set for February 16. The foundation's mission revolves around nurturing community vitality and promoting education. It has a pronounced commitment to supporting low- to moderate-income families and under-resourced communities, focusing its efforts in regions where CenterPoint Energy Inc. operates. These areas include Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, and Texas.

Impressive History of Community Contributions

In 2023, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation demonstrated its commitment to community development by contributing over 90,000 volunteer hours and awarding $14.8 million in grants. The foundation has been instrumental in a variety of projects that have significantly impacted the communities they serve.

Boosting Literacy with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

One such project was the expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in Indiana. The foundation provided a generous $725,000 grant, enabling the literacy program to branch out into four new counties while continuing to support eight existing ones. This expansion facilitated the distribution of more than 164,000 books throughout the year, promoting literacy among children and fostering a love for reading.

More than Just a Grant Provider

Beyond providing financial support, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation also encourages community engagement. It actively encourages eligible organizations to apply for grants and emphasizes the importance of the community in shaping its initiatives. The foundation's actions underscore its commitment to not only being a grant provider but also a catalyst for positive change within the communities it serves.