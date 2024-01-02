Centauri Martin Announces Leadership Changes: Stephanie Rodriquez Promoted to Executive Vice President

In a significant leadership reshuffle at Centauri Martin, Stephanie Rodriquez has assumed the position of Executive Vice President, effective from January 1, 2024. This key announcement was made by the President of I-Pro Martin and JD Martin Western Division, Tim Klinger.

Recognizing Leadership Excellence

Klinger hailed Rodriquez’s appointment, attributing it to her extraordinary leadership abilities and strategic foresight. In his words, these qualities have been instrumental in elevating the company’s stature and success. In her elevated role, Rodriquez will spearhead the company’s overall direction and operational strategy. She will be at the helm of driving innovation and promoting growth within the organization.

A Vision for the Future

Rodriquez voiced her enthusiasm about her new role at Centauri Martin. She expressed her honor in being able to continue her growth within the company and articulated her intent to bolster customer experiences and stakeholder relationships. With a track record spanning over 16 years in the electrical industry, Rodriquez brings a wealth of experience to her role at Centauri Martin, having joined the company in 2021.

Leadership Changes

In a related development, Dan Nunez will transition to a new role as Vice President of Lighting Sales, also effective from January 1, 2024. Nunez’s focus will be on catering to the New Mexico market’s commercial and industrial customers and projects.