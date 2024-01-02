en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Centauri Martin Announces Leadership Changes: Stephanie Rodriquez Promoted to Executive Vice President

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
Centauri Martin Announces Leadership Changes: Stephanie Rodriquez Promoted to Executive Vice President

In a significant leadership reshuffle at Centauri Martin, Stephanie Rodriquez has assumed the position of Executive Vice President, effective from January 1, 2024. This key announcement was made by the President of I-Pro Martin and JD Martin Western Division, Tim Klinger.

Recognizing Leadership Excellence

Klinger hailed Rodriquez’s appointment, attributing it to her extraordinary leadership abilities and strategic foresight. In his words, these qualities have been instrumental in elevating the company’s stature and success. In her elevated role, Rodriquez will spearhead the company’s overall direction and operational strategy. She will be at the helm of driving innovation and promoting growth within the organization.

A Vision for the Future

Rodriquez voiced her enthusiasm about her new role at Centauri Martin. She expressed her honor in being able to continue her growth within the company and articulated her intent to bolster customer experiences and stakeholder relationships. With a track record spanning over 16 years in the electrical industry, Rodriquez brings a wealth of experience to her role at Centauri Martin, having joined the company in 2021.

Leadership Changes

In a related development, Dan Nunez will transition to a new role as Vice President of Lighting Sales, also effective from January 1, 2024. Nunez’s focus will be on catering to the New Mexico market’s commercial and industrial customers and projects.

0
Business United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

InMode's Stock Plunge: A Temporary Setback or Cause for Concern?

By Shivani Chauhan

Ruchir Sharma's Balanced Analysis of Sri Lanka's Economic Situation

By Muhammad Jawad

Interactive Brokers Appoints Rich Repetto to Board of Directors

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

StellarAlgo: Revolutionizing Fan Engagement in Sports

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Indian States Face Growing Interest Burden Amid High Bond Supply ...
@Business · 49 seconds
Indian States Face Growing Interest Burden Amid High Bond Supply ...
heart comment 0
Waterstone Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend: Market Dynamics and Investor Options Explored

By BNN Correspondents

Waterstone Financial Declares Quarterly Dividend: Market Dynamics and Investor Options Explored
Transmute and CANACERO’s Pilot Program Revolutionizes Trade Security

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Transmute and CANACERO's Pilot Program Revolutionizes Trade Security
West Midlands: A Kaleidoscope of Innovation Amid Challenges

By Wojciech Zylm

West Midlands: A Kaleidoscope of Innovation Amid Challenges
US Labour Market Sees Wage Increases Amid Rising Costs of Living

By Wojciech Zylm

US Labour Market Sees Wage Increases Amid Rising Costs of Living
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Controversy Erupts Over Srikalahasti Temple Renovations
12 seconds
Political Controversy Erupts Over Srikalahasti Temple Renovations
Ontario Retirees Build More Than Birdhouses: A Fight Against Loneliness
18 seconds
Ontario Retirees Build More Than Birdhouses: A Fight Against Loneliness
Winchester Hospital Honors Outstanding Staff and Volunteers with Commitment Award
18 seconds
Winchester Hospital Honors Outstanding Staff and Volunteers with Commitment Award
Loyola's Head Coach Drew Valentine Opens Up About Tom Izzo's Influence and Upcoming Season
32 seconds
Loyola's Head Coach Drew Valentine Opens Up About Tom Izzo's Influence and Upcoming Season
President Tinubu Suspends NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu, Appoints Interim Replacement
42 seconds
President Tinubu Suspends NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu, Appoints Interim Replacement
Reality Star Leslie Fhima Hospitalized on 65th Birthday, Disrupts Holiday Festivities
53 seconds
Reality Star Leslie Fhima Hospitalized on 65th Birthday, Disrupts Holiday Festivities
Early National Signing Day: Mizzou's 2024 Class and the Future of College Football
56 seconds
Early National Signing Day: Mizzou's 2024 Class and the Future of College Football
India's BJP Targets More than 400 Seats in Upcoming Lok Sabha Election
57 seconds
India's BJP Targets More than 400 Seats in Upcoming Lok Sabha Election
Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2031, Driven by Innovations in Logistics and Diagnostics
1 min
Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2031, Driven by Innovations in Logistics and Diagnostics
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app