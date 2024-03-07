Celtic Rock Legends The Young Dubliners Ignite Nashville Social Club with Pre-St. Paddy's Show, March 14

As spring approaches, Carson City's Nashville Social Club (NSC) is ramping up the excitement with its NSC March Madness event, featuring a special performance by the renowned Celtic Rock band, The Young Dubliners. Set to take the stage at The Swan Music Hall on March 14th at 7:30 pm, this event promises to be a highlight of the month's festivities, combining live music, entertainment, and unparalleled dining experiences. Tickets are now available for this must-attend event, with the option for attendees to reserve a pre-show dinner at the venue, enhancing the overall experience with special St. Patrick's Day cocktails and entrees.

Artistic Independence and Fan Engagement

The Young Dubliners are not just any band; they're a symbol of artistic independence and fan commitment. Celebrating over thirty years in the music industry, the band is currently working on their tenth studio album, taking a unique approach by relying on their dedicated fanbase for financing. The band comprises Keith Roberts (vocals/guitar), Chas Waltz (Violin, keys, vocals), Justin Pecot (guitar, vocals), Dave Ingraham (drums), and Ethan Jones (bass guitar). Their upcoming performance in Carson City will showcase their extensive discography, drawing from all nine albums and featuring unreleased new material. "We want to be the band who reminds the world how important a good gig can be to our sanity after what we've all been through," says Keith Roberts.

A Night of Captivating Music and Culinary Delights

For those looking to make the most of this special evening, Nashville Social Club offers a warm ambiance and exceptional culinary offerings, providing the perfect setting for an evening of live music and celebration. To secure pre-show dinner reservations, attendees are encouraged to call (775) 515-0020. This event is not just about the music; it's an opportunity to indulge in Nashville-inspired southern specialties, from fried green tomatoes to shrimp and grits, and 'Lovin' From the Oven' dreamy desserts.

About Nashville Social Club Carson City

Located at 1105 S Carson St, in the heart of Carson City, NV, NSC is an award-winning restaurant, concert and events venue, and lounge. The Swan Music Hall at NSC features national touring artists performing in an intimate concert setting, with several shows every month. Visitors can also explore the Wander Hall, a permanent rock-hall-themed exhibit featuring memorabilia from co-owner John Procaccini's decades in the music industry. Nashville Social Club is open seven days a week, offering a new concept in dining, drinking, dancing, and entertainment in Carson City.

Join us for a night of captivating music and entertainment as The Young Dubliners take the stage on March 14th at 7:30pm. This performance is not just a concert; it's a celebration of music, culture, and community spirit. Don't miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable experience. For tickets and more information, visit www.thenashvilleclub.com.