Celeste O'Connor Envisions a Marvel Team-Up with Miles Morales in Madame Web

In the realm of comic book adaptations, Celeste O'Connor is making her mark as Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman in the forthcoming Madame Web. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, O'Connor revealed her aspiration for a Marvel team-up with none other than Miles Morales.

A Desire for Unity: O'Connor's Vision for Mattie Franklin and Miles Morales

As the release of Madame Web approaches, Celeste O'Connor has voiced her enthusiasm for a potential collaboration between her character, Mattie Franklin, and Miles Morales. She believes that their characters could forge a strong friendship and that such a partnership would be a thrilling prospect for fans.

Awaiting the Arrival of Miles Morales

Despite the clamor for a live-action Miles Morales-led film, producer Amy Pascal has suggested that it may still be some time before this becomes a reality. However, Marvel fans, including O'Connor, remain hopeful and excited at the prospect of seeing Miles Morales in the live-action universe, currently featured in Sony Animation's Spider-Verse trilogy.

Madame Web: A Clairvoyant Tale of Protection

Madame Web, which stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb, is set to release on February 14, exclusively in theaters. The film focuses on Webb, a paramedic who develops clairvoyance and is tasked with protecting three young women from an enigmatic adversary. The movie also features Isabela Merced and Sydney Sweeney alongside O'Connor.

Early box office tracking estimates predict a modest opening of $25 million for Madame Web, which would mark the lowest domestic debut for Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Yet, as the anticipation builds, fans are eager to see how this latest installment unfolds and whether it will set the stage for the long-awaited team-up between Mattie Franklin and Miles Morales.