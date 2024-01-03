en English
Celedonia Jones: The Voice of Seneca Village Passes On

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
Celedonia Jones: The Voice of Seneca Village Passes On

In the heart of New York City’s Central Park, the echoes of a long-lost community whisper their stories to those who dare to listen. One such listener was Celedonia Jones, a self-taught historian, who breathed life into the tale of Seneca Village— a predominantly Black settlement that flourished from 1825 to 1857. On April 15, 2023, at the age of 93, Jones succumbed to leukemia, leaving behind a legacy as rich and enduring as the village he tirelessly researched.

Unraveling the Tapestry of Seneca Village

Born in Harlem in 1930, Jones’ journey began with an eviction notice that uprooted his family. Despite the upheaval, his thirst for knowledge remained unquenchable. As a student of the poet Countee Cullen, Jones was exposed to the transformative power of words. Further, his work in various fiscal roles for the New York City government and a degree in business management and economics from Empire State College, obtained in 1975, provided him with a unique perspective. However, his expertise on Seneca Village, residing in what is now Central Park, was not solely academic. It was enriched by firsthand accounts from individuals who had once called the village home.

A Steward of History

Jones’ dedication to preserving the memory of Seneca Village led him to become an adviser to the Institute for the Exploration of Seneca Village History in 2007. In this role, he was instrumental in securing approval for an archaeological dig, further unearthing the village’s history. His engaging lectures at the Museum of the City of New York left audiences enthralled, and in 1997, his contributions to public history earned him a recommendation for the honorary position of Manhattan borough historian by Ruth Messinger.

Legacy of a Village Historian

Despite his passing, Jones’ impact on the field of public history remains tangible. His work identifying photograph locations in ‘Berenice Abbott’s New York Album, 1929′ and consulting on an exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art inspired by Seneca Village are testaments to his indelible influence. Kenneth Jackson of Columbia University, among other historians, has lauded Jones’ contributions. As we remember Jones, we also remember the vibrant community of Seneca Village, whose story he was determined to tell.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

