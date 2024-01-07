en English
Celebrity Weddings of 2023: A Year of Love and Commitment

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 6, 2024 at 10:58 pm EST
Celebrity Weddings of 2023: A Year of Love and Commitment

Love was certainly in the air in 2023, as the world watched a parade of celebrity unions unfold. From Hollywood to the Olympics, from music to space exploration, the year was marked by heartfelt vows and joyous celebrations. Here, we revisit some of the most notable celebrity weddings of the past year.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae’s Venetian Romance

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ star Anya Taylor-Joy exchanged vows with musician Malcolm McRae in a private ceremony in Venice, Italy. Wearing a custom Dior crown, the actress’s wedding was as captivating as her on-screen performances.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens: A Leap of Love

With the agility that earned her Olympic gold, Simone Biles leapt into married life with NFL player Jonathan Owens. The pair had a courthouse wedding followed by a festive celebration in Mexico, showcasing their vibrant love.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s French Connection

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge celebrated their union in France, with Richie looking stunning in a custom Chanel dress. The wedding was a testament to their shared passion and commitment.

Sophie Simmons and James Henderson’s Family Affair

Singer Sophie Simmons chose a cozy family setting in Malibu to marry James Henderson. The intimate ceremony was a warm reflection of the couple’s bond.

Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur: Love Beyond the Stars

Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin found love with Anca Faur, expressing his deep connection to her in a small private ceremony. Their union reminded us that love knows no bounds, not even space.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s Miami Magic

Singer Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira tied the knot in a Miami wedding, later announcing they were expecting a child. Their ceremony was a celebration of their love and the exciting future they have ahead.

Christine Brown and David Woolley’s Monogamous Bliss

‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown chose monogamy with David Woolley, celebrating their union in a quiet ceremony. This marked a new chapter in her life, a testament to the evolution of personal relationships.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert’s Nature-Filled Nuptials

Dancers Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert pledged their love in a nature-filled Californian venue. Their wedding symbolized the growth and strength of their family tree, a beautiful tribute to their shared journey.

These weddings, each unique and beautiful, marked significant milestones in the lives of these celebrities. They served as a reminder that despite the glitz and glamour, stars, too, cherish the simple joys of love and commitment.

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

