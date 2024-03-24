Celebrity Grandmas Shine: From Ariana Grande's Nonna to Florence Pugh's Granzo Pat

Celebrities often share the limelight with their families, but it's their grandmothers who are stealing the show, proving that family bonds remain strong regardless of fame. From Ariana Grande featuring her Nonna Marjorie on her latest album to Florence Pugh bringing her "Granzo Pat" to the Venice Film Festival, these stars are showcasing the pivotal role their grandmothers play in their lives and careers.

Grandmas on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Sydney Sweeney's grandmothers made a unique appearance as extras in her horror film Immaculate, later joining her at the L.A. premiere, radiating pride and joy. Similarly, Ariana Grande's Nonna, Marjorie Grande, not only joined Ariana on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards but also became the oldest artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 after featuring on Ariana's track "Ordinary Things." Such moments underscore the deep connections between these celebrities and their grandmothers, beyond the glitter of their public personas.

Embracing Family Heritage

Florence Pugh's touching Venice Film Festival moment with her "Granzo Pat" highlighted not just familial love but the beauty of sharing success with loved ones. Kris Jenner's tribute to Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family, on social media, emphasizes the foundational role grandmothers play in providing support and inspiration within the family. These instances reveal how grandmothers are not just family elders but also crucial figures in shaping the values and success of their grandchildren.

Grandmas in Digital Moments

The digital age has also seen grandmothers stepping into the spotlight, with Normani and Colton Underwood sharing wholesome moments with their grandmothers on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. These shared moments go beyond mere entertainment, offering glimpses into the genuine, unscripted relationships between stars and their grandmothers, enriching the narrative of celebrity life with depth and authenticity.

As these celebrities continue to share their lives and achievements with their grandmothers, they not only honor the matriarchal figures in their families but also remind us of the enduring strength of familial bonds. In a world where celebrity culture often seems distant and untouchable, these moments of genuine affection and gratitude towards grandparents offer a comforting reminder of the universal value of family connections.