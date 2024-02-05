Celebrity Fashion Highlights: A Week of High-Profile Events

This week, the world of high-profile events was set ablaze as celebrities paraded their unique fashion statements. The cream of Hollywood's crop exhibited audacious and riveting styles, setting new trends and reaffirming their positions as fashion icons. From Anne Hathaway's ski-inspired chic to Selena Gomez's curtain bangs and corset combo, the fashion highlights were as diverse as they were enthralling.

Moncler Fashion Show: A Ski-Inspired Stunner

At the Moncler fashion show in Switzerland, Anne Hathaway stole the show with a cream belted jumpsuit paired with a black turtleneck. Her metallic purse added a dash of glamour to the ski-inspired look, redefining the traditionally sporty attire.

L.A. Lola Premiere and Pre-Grammy Gala: White Corsets and Cowboy Glam

Selena Gomez graced the L.A. Lola premiere, donning a white corset and black suit, accented with a fresh set of curtain bangs. Meanwhile, Shania Twain embraced cowgirl glam at the Pre-Grammy Gala in L.A., wearing a textured gold Christian Siriano suit and a black cowboy hat, adding a unique twist to the evening's fashion narrative.

Jam for Janie and Saturn Awards: Little Black Dress and Royal Blue Elegance

Zooey Deschanel attended the Jam for Janie Grammy Viewing Party in an elevated version of the classic little black dress, featuring an embellished halter neckline. Heather Graham, on the other hand, shone at the Saturn Awards in Burbank, California, in a royal blue gown adorned with gold hardware, radiating an aura of regality.

ASCAP Grammy Brunch and MusiCares Person of the Year Event: Springtime Florals and Emerald Flair

Kelsea Ballerini's springtime florals were in full bloom at the ASCAP Grammy Brunch in L.A., while Lainey Wilson turned heads at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event in an emerald green flare-leg pantsuit, adding a pop of color to the sartorial lineup.

Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala and Pre-Grammy Gala: Bold Faux Fur and Metallic Sleeves

Tracee Ellis Ross made a daring statement at the Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in L.A., wearing nothing but a faux fur coat. Serena Williams, on the other hand, shone in a black off-the-shoulder gown with metallic sleeves at the Pre-Grammy Gala, proving once again that she is a force to be reckoned with both on and off the tennis court.

From Hailey Bailey's halter-neck dress with a waist-high slit to Nicola Peltz's custom white corset top and trousers by Victoria Beckham, the celebrities showcased their individual styles and fashion prowess. The fashion statements made by Ice Spice, Dua Lipa, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Ellie Goulding, Victoria Beckham, Paris Hilton, Janelle Monáe, Andra Day, Kelly Rowland, Ashley Graham, Sabrina Carpenter, Danai Gurira, and Katharine McPhee further enriched the diverse wardrobe of the high-profile events. Each event was a confluence of style, glamour, and individuality, highlighting the ever-evolving landscape of celebrity fashion.