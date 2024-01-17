Celebrity-Endorsed Luxury Lingerie Brands Making Waves

As the world of fashion continues to evolve, luxury lingerie brands are gaining prominence and celebrity endorsement. From British brand Agent Provocateur to New York City's Fleur du Mal, a number of lingerie creators have been embraced by the stars.

Agent Provocateur: Colorful and Cheeky

Agent Provocateur, known for its cheeky, colorful lingerie and swimwear, boasts fans like Dua Lipa and Sofia Vergara. The brand's pieces are not only stylish but also make a bold statement, epitomizing the modern, confident woman.

Fleur du Mal: Embellished Styles

Fleur du Mal offers embellished underpinnings that have caught the attention of stars such as Halle Berry and Victoria Beckham. Their eclectic range of lingerie pieces, known for their intricate designs and luxurious feel, are a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and style.

Savage X Fenty: Inclusive and Affordable

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line is recognized for its inclusive sizing and affordable prices. With supporters like Normani and the Hadid sisters, the brand is making waves in the lingerie industry, proving that luxury and inclusivity can coexist.

Cosabella: Comfortable and Chic

The Italian brand Cosabella is celebrated for its comfortable lace and mesh bralettes. Worn by celebrities such as Amal Clooney and Ariana Grande, the brand melds comfort and style, resulting in lingerie that is both practical and beautiful.

Skims: Shapewear Revolution

Founded by Kim Kardashian, Skims features a variety of shapewear and has included celebrities like Cardi B and SZA in its campaigns. With its focus on enhancing natural curves, the brand has become a favorite among women seeking both style and functionality from their lingerie.

Commando: Foundation of Style

Commando specializes in foundation garments. Known for their seamless design and comfortable fit, they are a favorite among stars like Ashley Graham. The brand proves that the base layer is just as important as the outfit itself.

La Perla: Ultimate Luxury

La Perla's luxurious silk and lace intimates are adored by celebrities including Priyanka Chopra. Known for their exceptional craftsmanship and timeless designs, La Perla offers the ultimate in lingerie luxury.

Kiki de Montparnasse: Lingerie Meets Streetwear

Kiki de Montparnasse offers a unique blend of lingerie and streetwear. Endorsed by Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian, the brand also provides a selection of sex toys and bondage accessories, pushing the boundaries of traditional lingerie.

Hanky Panky: Comfortable Classics

Hanky Panky, recognized for its stretch lace thongs, is a staple for celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and SZA. The brand's commitment to comfort without compromising on style makes it a must-have in every woman's wardrobe.

Gooseberry Intimates: Lace Love

Lastly, Gooseberry Intimates, although known for a famous swimsuit, also offers lace lingerie that is loved by celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Thorne. The brand's delicate designs and flattering fits have made it a favorite among the fashion-forward crowd.