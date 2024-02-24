Celebrity Chef Maneet Chauhan Brings the Vibrancy of Indian Cuisine to Disney Springs with Opening of EET

In a place where dreams are not just seen but tasted, Walt Disney World has unveiled its latest culinary adventure. Nestled in the heart of Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, the park has partnered with none other than celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan to open EET, an Indian restaurant that promises to be a feast for the senses. This establishment marks a significant addition to the park's dining experiences, being one of only two Indian-inspired eateries onsite. Unlike its counterpart, Sanaa, which offers an Indian-African fusion menu, EET aims to celebrate the rich and diverse flavors of traditional Indian cuisine. At the helm, Chef Chauhan, a James Beard Award of Excellence recipient, introduces a menu that draws inspiration from her acclaimed cookbook 'Chaat,' featuring innovative dishes like tandoori chicken poutine, walking tacos, and the standout saag paneer pizza.

A Culinary Journey from Nashville to Disney Springs

The journey of bringing EET to life began in Nashville, where Chef Chauhan has already established a strong culinary presence with other successful ventures, including The Mockingbird, known for its imaginative brunch offerings. With EET, Chauhan extends her culinary repertoire, blending traditional Indian flavors with a touch of Southern charm, a nod to her Nashville roots. The menu at EET reflects a careful curation of dishes designed to make Indian cuisine accessible and enjoyable for a broad audience, from seasoned aficionados to those new to the flavors of India. Nashville's Gulch neighborhood, where Chauhan's influence is already celebrated, serves as a testament to her ability to create spaces that invite diners to explore and delight in her culinary innovations.

An Ambiance That Invites Exploration

The design of EET is as vibrant and inviting as the dishes it serves. The restaurant's sunny dining room, adorned with colorful decor, sets a welcoming stage for a culinary adventure. This ambiance reflects Chauhan's vision for EET—to be a place where the joy of discovering new flavors is matched by the warmth of the surroundings. The establishment's unique offerings, such as the saag paneer pizza, exemplify Chauhan's talent for fusing traditional Indian dishes with global street food favorites, creating a menu that is both innovative and approachable.

Bringing the Taste of EET to Your Home

For those unable to make the journey to Disney Springs, Chef Chauhan generously shares her knowledge and passion for Indian cooking through tips on preparing signature dishes at home, including the iconic saag paneer pizza. From advice on making paneer cheese from scratch to achieving the perfect sauce consistency, Chauhan's guidance offers a glimpse into the meticulous process behind the menu at EET. This openness not only elevates the dining experience at EET but also invites food enthusiasts to embark on their culinary explorations, armed with insights from a master chef.

In a world where culinary boundaries are constantly being expanded, EET stands as a beacon of innovation and inclusivity. Chef Maneet Chauhan's latest venture at Disney Springs is more than just a restaurant; it's a celebration of Indian cuisine, crafted with love, creativity, and a deep respect for tradition. As EET welcomes guests to its colorful embrace, it promises not only to satiate appetites but also to kindle a curiosity for the rich tapestry of flavors that Indian cuisine has to offer.