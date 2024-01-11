Celebrating the Retirement of Brown County’s Longest-Serving Officer: Sr. Investigator Randy Linck

On December 29, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office bid farewell to a stalwart of local law enforcement, Sr. Investigator Randy Linck. With a sterling career spanning over four decades, Linck is the longest-serving officer in the county’s history, his service marked by unwavering dedication and a deep-seated commitment to the safety and wellbeing of the community.

Navigating Through Ranks

Linck’s journey in law enforcement began as a reserve deputy. Over time, his roles expanded and diversified, encapsulating positions of deputy, investigator, and undersheriff. Each rank brought with it increased responsibilities and opportunities for Linck to demonstrate his aptitude for leadership and his proclivity for service.

Implementing the Offender Registry

One of Linck’s most notable contributions was his pivotal role in establishing and maintaining the Offender Registry since its inception in 1993. This vital tool has been instrumental in enhancing public safety and has been a testament to Linck’s foresight and innovative approach to law enforcement.

Commitment to Child Safety

Linck also displayed a particular dedication to Child in Need of Care (CINC) cases. His unswerving commitment to these cases underscored his prioritization of child safety and welfare, reinforcing his reputation as a protector of the community’s most vulnerable members.

Honoring a Legacy

In recognition of his remarkable service, Linck was presented with a Henry .22 rifle with a custom serial number, a token that stands as a testament to his years of service. Along with a leather jacket and other tokens of appreciation, these gifts served as a tangible expression of the gratitude from the sheriff’s office and the community he served. Sheriff John Merchant expressed his personal appreciation, wishing Linck a fulfilling and healthy retirement.

As Sr. Investigator Randy Linck steps into retirement, he leaves behind a legacy of service and commitment, setting an example for future law enforcement officers to emulate. His impact on Brown County law enforcement will be felt for generations to come.