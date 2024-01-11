en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Celebrating the Retirement of Brown County’s Longest-Serving Officer: Sr. Investigator Randy Linck

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:27 pm EST
Celebrating the Retirement of Brown County’s Longest-Serving Officer: Sr. Investigator Randy Linck

On December 29, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office bid farewell to a stalwart of local law enforcement, Sr. Investigator Randy Linck. With a sterling career spanning over four decades, Linck is the longest-serving officer in the county’s history, his service marked by unwavering dedication and a deep-seated commitment to the safety and wellbeing of the community.

Navigating Through Ranks

Linck’s journey in law enforcement began as a reserve deputy. Over time, his roles expanded and diversified, encapsulating positions of deputy, investigator, and undersheriff. Each rank brought with it increased responsibilities and opportunities for Linck to demonstrate his aptitude for leadership and his proclivity for service.

Implementing the Offender Registry

One of Linck’s most notable contributions was his pivotal role in establishing and maintaining the Offender Registry since its inception in 1993. This vital tool has been instrumental in enhancing public safety and has been a testament to Linck’s foresight and innovative approach to law enforcement.

Commitment to Child Safety

Linck also displayed a particular dedication to Child in Need of Care (CINC) cases. His unswerving commitment to these cases underscored his prioritization of child safety and welfare, reinforcing his reputation as a protector of the community’s most vulnerable members.

Honoring a Legacy

In recognition of his remarkable service, Linck was presented with a Henry .22 rifle with a custom serial number, a token that stands as a testament to his years of service. Along with a leather jacket and other tokens of appreciation, these gifts served as a tangible expression of the gratitude from the sheriff’s office and the community he served. Sheriff John Merchant expressed his personal appreciation, wishing Linck a fulfilling and healthy retirement.

As Sr. Investigator Randy Linck steps into retirement, he leaves behind a legacy of service and commitment, setting an example for future law enforcement officers to emulate. His impact on Brown County law enforcement will be felt for generations to come.

0
Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
1 min ago
UP Police Announces Constable Recruitment Exam Date
The Police Commissioner’s Office of Uttar Pradesh has announced the written examination for the recruitment of CAR/DAR constables. The examination, scheduled for January 28, 2024, will be held at 29 different centres in the city from 11 am to 12:30 pm. This recruitment drive is expected to draw a remarkable 14,900 candidates, including male and
UP Police Announces Constable Recruitment Exam Date
Saudi Arabia Enacts Laws to Protect Elderly from Abuse and Neglect
16 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Enacts Laws to Protect Elderly from Abuse and Neglect
Supreme Court Enhances Compensation Process for Hit-and-Run Victims
17 mins ago
Supreme Court Enhances Compensation Process for Hit-and-Run Victims
Ann Arbor Man Sentenced for Secretly Filming in Public Bathrooms
2 mins ago
Ann Arbor Man Sentenced for Secretly Filming in Public Bathrooms
Five Held by Police Following Knife Brawl in Swindon Town Centre
2 mins ago
Five Held by Police Following Knife Brawl in Swindon Town Centre
Judge Dismisses Lawsuit over Diamond Ross's Death in Dallas Police Custody
10 mins ago
Judge Dismisses Lawsuit over Diamond Ross's Death in Dallas Police Custody
Latest Headlines
World News
Franco Debono's Potential Return to Politics Backed by PN's Roberta Bonello Felice
4 seconds
Franco Debono's Potential Return to Politics Backed by PN's Roberta Bonello Felice
Awami League's Nilufar Anjum Popy Emerges Winner in Mymensingh-3 Constituency
16 seconds
Awami League's Nilufar Anjum Popy Emerges Winner in Mymensingh-3 Constituency
Biden's Strategic Contrast with Trump for 2024 Campaign: A Call for Progress and Stability
34 seconds
Biden's Strategic Contrast with Trump for 2024 Campaign: A Call for Progress and Stability
Manchester United Eyes Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior: A Feasible Transfer or Mere Speculation?
46 seconds
Manchester United Eyes Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior: A Feasible Transfer or Mere Speculation?
Chelsea and Fulham Unveil Confirmed Line-ups for Upcoming Match
2 mins
Chelsea and Fulham Unveil Confirmed Line-ups for Upcoming Match
Middle East Tensions Escalate: Israel and Iran at the Brink, U.S. on the Sidelines
2 mins
Middle East Tensions Escalate: Israel and Iran at the Brink, U.S. on the Sidelines
From Belfast to Charleston: CJ Fulton's Rising Star in College Basketball
2 mins
From Belfast to Charleston: CJ Fulton's Rising Star in College Basketball
Redefining Newborn Ventilation: The Potential of the Next Step Neonatal Resuscitator
2 mins
Redefining Newborn Ventilation: The Potential of the Next Step Neonatal Resuscitator
Milind Deora Denies Leaving Congress Amid Seat-Sharing Dispute in Mumbai South
2 mins
Milind Deora Denies Leaving Congress Amid Seat-Sharing Dispute in Mumbai South
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
43 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app