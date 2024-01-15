Celebrating MLK's Legacy: The Valley Community Rallies for Unity and Equality

On what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 95th birthday, approximately 75 community leaders, students, and public members graced the auditorium of Ansonia High School to celebrate the life and legacy of the civil rights legend. The event was marked by songs, prayers, and readings from King's noble Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech. The Valley community also discussed an ambitious project that aims to become a beacon of unity and discourse on race, equity, and opportunity.

Revisiting the Civil Rights Journey

As part of the commemoration, the Valley MLK Committee had organized a civil rights tour to Alabama and Atlanta for the students of Ansonia High School. The tour was funded through donations received from previous MLK celebrations. It was a poignant way to connect the younger generation with the historical struggle for civil rights and King's pivotal role in it.

The Valley's First MLK Mural

The Valley MLK Committee, under the chairmanship of Maliqa Mosely-Williams, is spearheading an inspiring fundraising project. The project aims to create the Valley's first MLK mural, with artist Isaac Bloodworth slated to bring the vision to life. The committee has already managed to raise about half of the required $25,000, with TEAM, Inc. overseeing the funds. The mural is intended to not only honor King's legacy but also inspire community conversations about race, equity, and opportunity.

A Call for Continued Action

Greg Johnson, president of the Valley NAACP, urged for a continued fight for equality. He made a clarion call to the community to join various committees and actively participate in addressing social issues. Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti also spoke up, underscoring the community's efforts towards inclusivity. The historic contribution of Ansonia's first black police officer, Sgt. Charles S. Tatten, was highlighted. Sgt. Tatten was part of the contingent that announced the emancipation of slaves in Galveston, Texas, an event now celebrated as Juneteenth.