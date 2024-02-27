Celebrating Karl William Hayes: A Legacy of Kindness, Craftsmanship, and Resilience

Karl William Hayes, a cherished community member and skilled craftsman, passed away surrounded by love on February 21, 2024. Born in Rigby, Idaho, Karl's life was a testament to the power of passion, dedication, and the enduring strength of family bonds. His journey from a young carpenter to a respected Rad-Con Tech and Trainer at INL inspired many, leaving behind a legacy enriched with achievements, hobbies, and heartfelt memories.

Advertisment

Early Years and Career Milestones

From his humble beginnings in Rigby, Idaho, Karl's zest for life and learning propelled him into a world of opportunities. Starting his own framing business at the young age of 20, Karl not only showcased his innate talent for carpentry but also laid the foundation for a lifetime of helping others. His career took a significant turn in 1990 when he joined INL, where his expertise and mentorship earned him widespread respect.

Family Life and Personal Passions

Advertisment

Karl's life was further enriched by his marriage to Mardi Amos, sharing a bond that exemplified true love and partnership until her untimely passing in 2009. A devoted father and grandfather, Karl's legacy is carried on through his children and grandchildren, whom he adored. His wide array of hobbies, including carpentry, archery, and collecting bourbon, reflected his multifaceted personality and his constant pursuit of joy and fulfillment.

Remembering Karl Hayes

Karl's passing has left an indelible mark on those who knew him, celebrated through a funeral service held at the Ririe Stake Center on March 1, 2024. Survived by his children, grandchildren, and siblings, Karl's memory lives on as a beacon of kindness, humor, and generosity. His life's story, from the fields of Rigby to the hallways of INL, serves as an enduring inspiration to all.

As we reflect on Karl William Hayes's remarkable journey, it's clear that his greatest legacy is not just in the projects he built or the knowledge he shared, but in the countless lives he touched with his generosity and spirit. Karl's story is a poignant reminder of the profound impact one individual can have on their community and the world at large.