Celebrating Excellence: African American Military Leaders Shine at 2024 BEYA STEM Conference in Baltimore

As the morning sun broke over the Baltimore Convention Center this February, a palpable sense of anticipation and pride filled the air. The 2024 Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) STEM Conference, a cornerstone event celebrating the achievements of African American leaders in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), was about to unfold. This year, the spotlight was on military excellence, highlighting the critical contributions of African American professionals in the Department of the Air Force (DAF) and beyond, to national defense and STEM innovation.

Stars of STEM Rise at the Annual Stars and Stripes Dinner

The conference's crown jewel, the 19th Annual Stars and Stripes Dinner, saw the gathering of STEM luminaries, military brass, and aspiring students. It was here that an Air Force Airman and a Space Force Guardian were honored for their outstanding contributions over the past year. Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall underscored the indispensable role of STEM in securing national defense and the imperative of harnessing diverse talents within the DAF. "Our mission's success depends on the innovative spirit and dedication of our STEM community," Kendall noted, emphasizing the growing threats to national security and the STEM community's role in countering them.

Leaders in Innovation: Recognizing the Best

The awards ceremony was a testament to the exceptional achievements of African American military leaders in STEM. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin introduced Lt. Col. Shari Perkins, the Air Force's annual award winner, praising her leadership in developing the Air Force's diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility strategic plan. Perkins' efforts have significantly bolstered STEM education and outreach, exemplifying the profound impact of dedicated leadership in fostering a culture of excellence and innovation.

In a parallel vein, U.S. Space Force Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. Michael Guetlein presented an award to Brig. Gen. Jacob Middleton, highlighting his exemplary service in the Space Force. Middleton's achievements underscore the pivotal contributions of African American leaders to the advancement of the United States in the domain of space, furthering the frontiers of science and technology.

A Crucial Platform for Networking and Mentorship

The BEYA STEM Conference is more than an awards ceremony; it is a vibrant hub for networking, mentorship, and inspiration. It brings together students, professionals, and leaders from diverse backgrounds, fostering a community of support and growth. The event serves as a crucial platform for young aspirants to connect with role models, gain insights into career paths in STEM, and be part of a larger narrative of excellence and perseverance.

The 2024 conference, while celebrating the achievements of today, also set the stage for the future. It highlighted the ongoing need for diversity in STEM fields, the importance of mentorship, and the endless possibilities when talent and dedication meet opportunity. As the event drew to a close, the message was clear: the journey of innovation and excellence in STEM, especially within the military, is a collective endeavor, and every achievement along the way is a step toward a brighter, more inclusive future.