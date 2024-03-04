Celebrating Bernice L. Brooks: Beloved Matriarch Passes at 88 in Providence Forge

On March 1, 2024, Providence Forge, VA, witnessed the passing of its cherished resident, Bernice L. Brooks, at the age of 88. Known affectionately as "Nannie Brooks," her life was a testament to the love and dedication she had for her family and the community. Bernice's legacy is carried on by a large family and a circle of friends who found in her an endless source of warmth and kindness.

Life and Legacy

Bernice's journey began in a closely-knit family, the daughter of Charles and Sadie Cutwright. She was a beacon of love and resilience throughout her life, touching many with her generosity and spirit. Her marriage to Arthur C Brooks, now deceased, was blessed with a loving family that included her daughters Patsy, Shelia, and Doris, her sons Sammy, Kenneth, and Robert, and a sister Rosa who survives her. Bernice's home was always filled with laughter, love, and the occasional sound of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, for whom she was a beloved "Nannie." Her passing was preceded by her husband, Arthur, her parents, and several siblings, but her family finds comfort in knowing she is reunited with her loved ones.

A Community's Farewell

The funeral service for Bernice is scheduled for March 6, 2024, at the Providence Forge Chapel, Vincent Funeral Home, offering an opportunity for those she touched to come together in remembrance. The service promises to be a fitting tribute to a woman whose life was a masterclass in nurturing and love. Following the service, Bernice will be laid to rest at Williamsburg Memorial Park, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by her family, friends, and the community of Providence Forge.

Reflections on a Life Well-Lived

Bernice L. Brooks leaves a void that will be hard to fill. Yet, in her absence, there is a powerful sense of gratitude among those who knew her best. Her life was a gift to many, serving as a source of inspiration and comfort. As her family and friends prepare to say their final goodbyes, they do so with heavy hearts but also with a profound appreciation for the many ways in which Bernice enriched their lives. Her memory will live on, not just in the stories shared but in the values she instilled in her family and the love she spread throughout her community.