Celebrating a New Era: FGCU to Install Dr. Aysegul Timur as Fifth President

In a momentous occasion that marks a new chapter in its 26-year history, Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) is set to install Dr. Aysegul Timur as its fifth President. The ceremony, open to the public, will be held on Friday, January 12, from 10 a.m to noon at the Alico Arena, followed by an outdoor lunch at the FGCU Soccer Field.

Tradition Meets Celebration

The installation ceremony is more than just a formal event; it’s a celebration of academia and the university’s accomplishments. It’s a tradition steeped in the symbolism of a commencement ceremony, encompassing speeches, processional marches, and faculty and dignitaries garbed in academic regalia. It serves as a unique opportunity for the university community to commemorate FGCU’s past achievements and look forward to its future under new leadership.

Symbolic Transition of Power

During the ceremony, President Timur will officially receive the articles and symbols of her office, including the presidential chain of office, from the FGCU Board of Trustees. This act signifies the official transition of power and the university’s faith in her leadership. Dr. Timur, who was unanimously confirmed as the university’s president by the Florida Board of Governors in June, will now assume the helm of FGCU.

A New Chapter for FGCU

As FGCU opens this new chapter, the university community and the public can join in the celebration. While the ceremony and the following lunch are free to attend, tickets are required for entry into the Alico Arena. This grand event symbolizes not only the start of a new era under President Timur’s leadership but also the continuation of FGCU’s commitment to academic excellence and community service.