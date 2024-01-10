en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Celebrating a New Era: FGCU to Install Dr. Aysegul Timur as Fifth President

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 10, 2024 at 2:03 am EST
Celebrating a New Era: FGCU to Install Dr. Aysegul Timur as Fifth President

In a momentous occasion that marks a new chapter in its 26-year history, Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) is set to install Dr. Aysegul Timur as its fifth President. The ceremony, open to the public, will be held on Friday, January 12, from 10 a.m to noon at the Alico Arena, followed by an outdoor lunch at the FGCU Soccer Field.

Tradition Meets Celebration

The installation ceremony is more than just a formal event; it’s a celebration of academia and the university’s accomplishments. It’s a tradition steeped in the symbolism of a commencement ceremony, encompassing speeches, processional marches, and faculty and dignitaries garbed in academic regalia. It serves as a unique opportunity for the university community to commemorate FGCU’s past achievements and look forward to its future under new leadership.

Symbolic Transition of Power

During the ceremony, President Timur will officially receive the articles and symbols of her office, including the presidential chain of office, from the FGCU Board of Trustees. This act signifies the official transition of power and the university’s faith in her leadership. Dr. Timur, who was unanimously confirmed as the university’s president by the Florida Board of Governors in June, will now assume the helm of FGCU.

A New Chapter for FGCU

As FGCU opens this new chapter, the university community and the public can join in the celebration. While the ceremony and the following lunch are free to attend, tickets are required for entry into the Alico Arena. This grand event symbolizes not only the start of a new era under President Timur’s leadership but also the continuation of FGCU’s commitment to academic excellence and community service.

0
Education United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
4 mins ago
Education Minister Advocates for Improvements, Not a Review, of Ghana's Free SHS Policy
Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum of Ghana has made a strong stance against calls for a complete review of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy. Instead, he insists that the policy, which has been a significant catalyst for increasing access to secondary education in Ghana, requires specific enhancements and not a comprehensive overhaul. Advocacy
Education Minister Advocates for Improvements, Not a Review, of Ghana's Free SHS Policy
Zimbabwe Government Cracks Down on School Violations: 23 Schools Charged
16 mins ago
Zimbabwe Government Cracks Down on School Violations: 23 Schools Charged
Macquarie University Adds 10 New Specializations to Master of Commerce Program
16 mins ago
Macquarie University Adds 10 New Specializations to Master of Commerce Program
Suspended RSAF Officer Pleads Guilty to Trespassing and Molesting NTU Student
11 mins ago
Suspended RSAF Officer Pleads Guilty to Trespassing and Molesting NTU Student
A Significant Stride in Guam's Simon Sanchez High School Construction with New RFP
13 mins ago
A Significant Stride in Guam's Simon Sanchez High School Construction with New RFP
Florida Schools Pioneer Innovation in Education: A Look at the Future of Learning
16 mins ago
Florida Schools Pioneer Innovation in Education: A Look at the Future of Learning
Latest Headlines
World News
Irish Nursing Home Sector Navigates Crisis Amid Bed Loss and Potential Closures
43 seconds
Irish Nursing Home Sector Navigates Crisis Amid Bed Loss and Potential Closures
Emergence of New COVID-19 Strain JN.1 Raises Concerns
2 mins
Emergence of New COVID-19 Strain JN.1 Raises Concerns
Pakistan Cricket Team Set to Unveil New Opening Pair in T20I Series Against New Zealand
3 mins
Pakistan Cricket Team Set to Unveil New Opening Pair in T20I Series Against New Zealand
Dr. Afari Gyan Raises Alarm Over Electoral Corruption: A Call for Urgent Reforms
3 mins
Dr. Afari Gyan Raises Alarm Over Electoral Corruption: A Call for Urgent Reforms
Retired Brigadier General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Announces Congressional Bid
5 mins
Retired Brigadier General Chris 'Mookie' Walker Announces Congressional Bid
Joy Behar Criticizes Media Leniency with GOP on 'The View'
6 mins
Joy Behar Criticizes Media Leniency with GOP on 'The View'
A Farewell Dinner for Champions: President Akufo-Addo Sends Off Ghana’s Black Stars to AFCON
7 mins
A Farewell Dinner for Champions: President Akufo-Addo Sends Off Ghana’s Black Stars to AFCON
Singapore MFA Clarifies Policy on Personal Items in Diplomatic Bags Following Legal Charge
7 mins
Singapore MFA Clarifies Policy on Personal Items in Diplomatic Bags Following Legal Charge
Rossendale Doctor Struck Off Medical Register Following Multiple Clinical Failings
8 mins
Rossendale Doctor Struck Off Medical Register Following Multiple Clinical Failings
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
1 hour
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
4 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
6 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app