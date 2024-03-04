Celebrating a Century: Pauline Waldron, Matriarch and Community Pillar, Passes at 102

On February 27, 2024, the community lost a beloved centenarian, Pauline Waldron, marking the end of an era that spanned over a century of rich history, personal achievements, and selfless contributions. Born on August 11, 1921, in Keene, Pauline Isham Little embarked on a journey that would see her becoming an integral part of her community through various roles, from a cheerleader and sorority member at the University of New Hampshire to a dedicated member of numerous local organizations in Concord.

Life of Service and Dedication

Pauline's life was characterized by her unwavering commitment to serving her community and her family. After graduating from Keene High School in 1939 and then from the University of New Hampshire in 1943, she married Captain Robert B. King, who tragically died in the Korean War. She found love again with The Reverend Clinton L. Morrill, and later with Dr. Frederick A. Waldron, sharing her life with men who, like her, were deeply involved in serving the community. Pauline's involvement in St. Paul's Church, the Concord Garden Club, and the Concord Female Charitable Society, among others, highlighted her dedication to enriching the lives around her.

Pauline's legacy is carried on by her extensive family, including her children, stepsons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, many of whom have followed in her footsteps of service and leadership. Her life's work went beyond her immediate family, impacting the broader community through her volunteer work and leadership roles. Her commitment to organizations like The Society of Companions of the Holy Cross and Concord Hospital Associates demonstrates a life lived in the service of others, setting a powerful example for both her descendants and her community.

Remembering Pauline Waldron

A Celebration of Life scheduled for March 7, 2024, at St. Paul's Church in Concord offers the community an opportunity to honor Pauline Waldron's remarkable journey through a century of change, challenge, and contribution. As friends, family, and community members prepare to bid farewell, they reflect on a life that was not only well-lived but also generously shared. Memorial gifts directed to St. Paul's Church further exemplify the spirit of giving that Pauline embodied throughout her life.

As the community says goodbye to Pauline Waldron, reflections on her life offer a poignant reminder of the impact one individual can have on the lives of many. Her story is a testament to the power of dedication, love, and community service, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those who knew her and the many lives she touched. Pauline's legacy serves as an inspiring beacon for future generations, proving that a life devoted to the service of others is a life well spent.