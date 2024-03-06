Celebrating a Century of Service: ARS Bergen County "Armenouhi" Chapter Marks 100 Years

Behind every great woman, there's another great woman - a statement profoundly evidenced by the enduring legacy of the ARS Bergen County "Armenouhi" Chapter. This year, the chapter celebrates a monumental milestone: 100 years of unwavering service and solidarity. Born from the compassionate vision of its founding members in 1924, this chapter has evolved through the decades, maintaining its dedication to supporting Armenian communities globally through fundraising, scholarships, and aid.

Advertisment

A Century of Solidarity

In 1924, a small group of visionary women gathered in Bogota, New Jersey, with a singular aim: to support Armenians in need. Their initiative, led by Armenouhi Shirvanian, birthed the ARS Bergen County "Armenouhi" Chapter. Over the years, this group's commitment to their cause has only strengthened, evolving with the times but always staying true to its mission of service. From wartime aid to educational support, their efforts have left an indelible mark on countless lives.

Legacy of Leadership

Advertisment

The chapter's success over the past century can be attributed to its strong leadership and the collective effort of its members, who are affectionately known as ungerouhi. Their innovative fundraising initiatives have sustained and expanded the chapter's reach, supporting projects from Artsakh relief to scholarships for Armenian students. The legacy of its leaders, both past and present, demonstrates the power of community and the impact of dedicated service.

A Future of Hope

As the ARS Bergen County "Armenouhi" Chapter steps into its next century, it does so with the same spirit of compassion and commitment that has defined its past. The upcoming celebration on April 7 at The Terrace at Biagio's is not just an acknowledgment of past achievements but a hopeful glance towards a future where the chapter continues to make a difference in the lives of Armenians worldwide. With a history of meaningful contributions and a community of passionate members, the future indeed looks bright.

The ARS Bergen County "Armenouhi" Chapter's centennial celebration is a testament to the power of women supporting one another and their communities. Their story is a vivid illustration of how dedication, combined with a shared vision, can create lasting change. As they honor their past and look forward to the future, the chapter remains a beacon of hope and solidarity.