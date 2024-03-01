Celebrating 100 Years of The Hilltop: Howard University's Historic Student Newspaper Legacy

The recent gathering of nearly 60 Howard University alumni, who once served on The Hilltop, the student newspaper, marked a century of its existence, highlighting its crucial role in student journalism and the broader narrative of Black history and civil rights in the U.S. This assembly wasn't just a reunion; it was a celebration of a century's legacy of being the largest student-run newspaper at a historically Black college or university, dedicated to voicing the concerns, triumphs, and challenges of its community.

Advertisment

A Testament to Student Journalism

From its inception, The Hilltop has been more than a newspaper; it's been a platform for change, a witness to history, and a training ground for aspiring journalists. Alumni like Adrienne Mann-Israel and Alonzo Robertson reminisced about their time at The Hilltop, emphasizing how it served as a critical voice during pivotal moments in history, from the Civil Rights Movement to the Vietnam anti-war protests. The newspaper's commitment to reporting on and for the Black community has made it a significant player in the narrative of American history, especially concerning civil rights and education.

Challenges and Triumphs

Advertisment

Despite its achievements, The Hilltop faced its share of challenges. Instances where Howard administrators denied press credentials or criticized the paper for its coverage underscore the delicate balance between journalism and institutional expectations. Yet, these challenges did not deter The Hilltop's staff; they fueled their determination to push boundaries and uphold journalistic integrity. This resolve is evident in the diverse coverage of both local and world events, ensuring the student voice was not just heard but respected.

Legacy and Influence

The centennial celebration of The Hilltop is not just about past achievements but also about the future of Black journalism. It underscores the ongoing relevance of student journalism in advocating for social justice and the importance of preserving Black history. Alumni like Jazmine Goodwin, who served as Editor-in-Chief in 2018, credit their time at The Hilltop for shaping their careers and views on journalism and social advocacy. This legacy of The Hilltop is a beacon for future generations, proving the enduring power of the press in societal transformation.

The celebration of The Hilltop's 100 years is a reflection on the past and a look towards the future. It's a story of resilience, dedication, and the unwavering belief in the power of journalism to effect change. As we consider the challenges that lie ahead, The Hilltop's century-long legacy offers inspiration and a roadmap for those committed to truth, justice, and the enduring significance of Black voices in media.