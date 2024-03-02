Celebrated Jersey City Filmmaker Armando Blandon Passes Away Suddenly at 52

On Sunday, Feb. 18, the artistic community of Jersey City was struck with the sudden loss of Armando Blandon, a renowned filmmaker and beloved educator, who died unexpectedly at his home. His death not only leaves a void in the hearts of his family, including his wife Chastity of 13 years, but also among the numerous students, colleagues, and admirers of his work. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support his wife during this difficult time, highlighting the profound bond and exceptional love they shared.

Advertisment

Life and Legacy

Born and raised in Jersey City, Blandon was a product of local education, having graduated from St. Mary's High School followed by New Jersey City University. His passion for storytelling and visual arts propelled him into the world of filmmaking and writing. Blandon's creative prowess was recognized at prestigious platforms such as The Golden Door International Film Festival and the Official Latino Short Film Festival, where his works received acclaim. Beyond his professional achievements, Armando was known for his love for animals, especially his three cats, which reflected his compassionate nature.

Impact on Education and Media

Armando Blandon made significant contributions to the field of education through his role as a Video Content Creation instructor at Hudson County Community College. His dedication to nurturing the next generation of filmmakers and content creators was evident in his teaching methods, which emphasized creativity and technical proficiency. Moreover, Blandon's industry experience, which included stints as a cameraman for POPSUGAR and HealthiNation, enriched his curriculum, providing students with invaluable insights into the professional realm of media production.

The untimely departure of Armando Blandon has left many reeling, but his legacy endures through the stories he told and the lives he touched. Friends, family, and admirers are coming together to celebrate his life and contributions to the arts and education. The fundraising initiative for his wife Chastity is a testament to the community's solidarity and the impactful life Armando led. As the Jersey City and broader artistic community mourns, they also pay homage to a man who inspired many with his vision, kindness, and unwavering commitment to his craft.