Celebrated Filmmaker Armando Blandon Passes Away Unexpectedly in Jersey City

The sudden demise of Armando Blandon, a 52-year-old acclaimed filmmaker and educator from Jersey City, has left the creative community and his loved ones in mourning. On Sunday, February 18, Blandon passed away at his home, leaving behind a legacy of impactful storytelling and a deep love for animals.

Legacy of a Storyteller

Born and raised in Jersey City, Blandon was a proud alumnus of St. Mary's High School and New Jersey City University. His passion for storytelling was evident through his extensive work in filmmaking and writing. Blandon's contributions to the arts were recognized at prestigious events such as The Golden Door International Film Festival and the Official Latino Short Film Festival. Beyond his personal creative endeavors, Blandon dedicated himself to educating the next generation of storytellers, teaching Video Content Creation at Hudson County Community College. His obituary, available on the Evergreen Funeral Home website, highlights his love for animals, especially his three cats, reflecting his compassionate nature.

Community Response and Support

In response to his untimely death, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to support his wife of 13 years, Chastity Blandon. The campaign emphasizes the suddenness of Armando's departure and the deep, enduring love he shared with Chastity, described as "a love rarely seen today." This initiative not only seeks to provide financial assistance to the bereaved family but also to commemorate Armando's profound impact on those around him.

Armando's Professional Journey

Armando Blandon's professional achievements extended beyond the classroom and film festivals. His skillset as a cameraman was sought after by notable media outlets such as POPSUGAR and HealthiNation, where he contributed his expertise to a wider audience. His LinkedIn page showcases a career dedicated to excellence in visual storytelling, influencing both the content industry and aspiring creators.

The loss of Armando Blandon signifies the departure of a passionate creator, educator, and friend. His legacy endures through his cinematic accomplishments, the knowledge he imparted, and the lives he touched. As the community continues to grapple with this loss, reflections on his contributions encourage a deeper appreciation for the stories and storytellers shaping our world. The outpouring of support for his family underscores the lasting impact of his life and work, a testament to the indelible mark he has left on both the film industry and those who knew him best.