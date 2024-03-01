Celebrate 15 Years of Artistic Excellence: Community Creative Center's Milestone Event

Mark your calendars for an extraordinary evening of art, celebration, and community spirit as the Community Creative Center (CCC) commemorates its 15th anniversary. Set to unfold at Studio 3C, located at 505 W. Spring Street in Fayetteville, this milestone event promises an unforgettable night on Friday, March 15th, starting at 6 p.m. Attendees are invited to join in a grand champagne toast, honoring the invaluable contributions of Candace Starling and the Starling Family Foundation alongside CCC's founding board members, in shaping the center's legacy.

A Night of Artistic Revelry

As guests step into Studio 3C, they will be transported into a world where art takes center stage. The event will showcase a captivating gallery exhibition by Ellie Richards, the Artist in Residence from Penland School of Craft. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to explore a unique art sale and marvel at Celebrity Art-Media Masterpieces. The evening is designed to not only celebrate CCC's history but also to spotlight the vibrant art community it supports.

Gourmet Delights and Exclusive Giveaways

No celebration is complete without tantalizing treats and exclusive giveaways. CCC's 15th-anniversary event promises an array of artisanal cheeses, cured meats, wines, and gourmet accompaniments, courtesy of the fine purveyors at Sweet Freedom Cheese. The first 100 guests will be greeted with a special gift - a handmade ceramic wine goblet crafted by Artist Ella Watson, along with a commemorative 15th-anniversary canvas tote bag, making the evening even more memorable.

Join the Celebration

Tickets for this landmark event are available for just $100, offering an open invitation to anyone wishing to partake in an evening dedicated to celebrating artistic achievement and community collaboration. For more information and to secure your spot at this not-to-be-missed event, please visit communitycreativecenter.org. Embrace this opportunity to support the arts, meet like-minded individuals, and contribute to the continued success of the Community Creative Center as it embarks on its next chapter.

As the CCC looks forward to the future, this 15th-anniversary celebration serves not only as a reflection of its past achievements but also as a beacon of inspiration for the arts community. It is a testament to the power of collective effort, passion, and creativity in fostering an environment where art can thrive and enrich our lives. Let's raise our glasses to 15 years of artistic excellence and to many more years of innovation, collaboration, and community engagement.